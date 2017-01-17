CAE wins defence contracts on key platforms valued at more than C$175 million

- French Air Force ground-based training system for Babcock France - C295 full-flight simulator for Airbus Defence & Space - MH-60 Seahawk simulator upgrades and training support services for U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy

MONTREAL, CANADA--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) - (NYSE:CAE)(TSX:CAE) - CAE today announced that it has won defence contracts on a range of customer platforms valued at more than C$175 million to provide new simulation products, simulator upgrades and training support services for global military customers.

Key contracts awarded during the third quarter of CAE's fiscal year 2017 include Babcock France to support pilot training for the French Air Force; Airbus Defence & Space ordering a new C295 full-flight simulator for its training centre in Seville, Spain, and continuing simulator upgrades as well as training support services on the MH-60 Seahawk for both the United States Navy and Royal Australian Navy.

"The contract with Babcock France is a strategic win in Europe that will provide the French Air Force with a modernised training solution for future fighter pilots," said Gene Colabatistto, CAE's Group President, Defence & Security. "We have been Airbus' long-time training partner on the C295 program and are pleased we will continue to support the training required on this platform, which now will also include the Royal Canadian Air Force following Canada's selection of the C295 for its Fixed-Wing Search and Rescue program. Global militaries and original equipment manufacturers continue to recognize CAE's expertise and experience as a training systems integrator on enduring platforms, and this continues to provide us a healthy pipeline of opportunities around the world."

