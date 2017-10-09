Caesars Entertainment Turns to ADP to Support Growth, Improve Operational Efficiencies and Reduce Compliance Risk

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) - Caesars Entertainment's mission is to build loyalty and value with its guests through a combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. In order to support its future growth, the casino entertainment company realized it needed to upgrade its legacy technology infrastructure to better serve its 60,000 employees. To do this, Caesars turned to ADP® Comprehensive Outsourcing Services for an integrated payroll and time and attendance solution using the ADP Vantage HCM® platform.

"Prior to ADP, we had about 30 different systems we needed to integrate for payroll and time and attendance," said Keith Causey, chief accounting officer of Caesars Entertainment®. "Our in-house systems were outdated and very difficult to manage. We knew we wanted an out-of-the-box cloud solution and realized that no other provider could offer the end-to-end service that really differentiated ADP."

By outsourcing its payroll services to ADP, Caesars also expects to reduce risks from a compliance perspective and enable employees to be more strategic.

"With more than 30 casinos across 13 U.S. states, we needed help keeping up with ever-changing state and local laws," added Causey. "We're confident that with ADP helping us with tax compliance and wage garnishments, we'll not only reduce the potential for non-compliance, but we'll enable our employees to be more strategic by freeing them up from administrative tasks."

"We're a very service-oriented company and want to offer our employees the best technology available," continued Causey. "By providing employees with self-service tools that enable them to look up their payroll information easily on their computer or mobile phone, they'll have a better experience and be able to focus more on caring for our customers."

Debbie Dyson, president of ADP's National Account Services and Client Experience, said she's delighted that Caesars Entertainment is relying on ADP to help improve operational efficiencies and provide employees with a positive user experience.

"I'm proud we've been able to help Caesars eliminate time-consuming administrative tasks so they can focus more on what matters most -- their people," said Dyson. "Our goal is not only to reduce the administrative burden for Caesars' finance and HR leaders but to offer a user experience that allows employees to easily access the information they need, when they need it."

Another benefit that Caesar's is excited about is ADP's scalability.

"We plan on expanding through acquisitions and new construction and intend to become more global," added Causey. "When I look down the road, I know ADP will be able to grow with us, and make it easier for us to integrate or create new companies. By setting the foundational platform now, we can explore other ADP solutions beyond the payroll and time and attendance solutions in the future, and look forward to a strategic long-term partnership."

