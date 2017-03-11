Caesar's Kitchen Uniquely Gluten-Free & Organic Pasta Spices Up Expo West

Resetting Freezer Expectations with Sophisticated, Healthy Options

ANAHEIM, CA--(Marketwired - March 11, 2017) - Need a healthy, organic or gluten-free meal fast? Fantastico! Caesar's Pasta, the New Jersey-based pasta expert with 50 years of experience, unveils its new line of USDA-Certified Organic and Certified Gluten-Free line of fresh-from-the-freezer gourmet pasta meals by Caesar's Kitchen at the Natural Products Expo West convention here March 10-12. Find this exciting new brand in Booth 2719 in the Anaheim Convention Center.

Featuring five different fresh-frozen SKUs -- two Gluten-Free Gourmet and three Organic Goodness options -- Caesar's Kitchen steps up the game in both purity and quality of ingredients plus taste of the product found in the current freezer section. The proof is on the labels where you don't need a textbook to figure out what is in your food.

"Shoppers seeking quick better-for-you meals with complex, sophisticated flavors now have a reason to stop by their grocer's freezer aisles rather than simply shopping the perimeter for healthy options," said Michelle Hennessy, Sales & Marketing Manager. "Established as a family business back in 1967, three generations later, our dedication to honest, simple ingredients still rings true."

Organic Goodness

More Americans are buying organic foods, with a 2016 US Organic Food Industry's survey showing double-digit growth in the past four years and outpacing single-digit growth of the overall food market. Caesar's Kitchen is uniquely positioned as a convenient, USDA certified organic option for time-starved families. A hot meal is on the table in only 5 minutes, start to finish.

Joining the lineup for Caesar's Kitchen Organic Goodness and making its debut at the Expo West show is the Italian Style Stuffed Shells with Ricotta and Mozzarella in Marinara Sauce. It's made from a favorite family recipe and it's easy to taste why.

Whether you prefer the Italian Style Stuffed Shells, Asiago Mushroom Penne Pasta with Monterey Jack Cheese Sauce or Spinach & Tomato 4 Cheese Ravioli with Herb Marinara Sauce, Caesar's Kitchen Organic Goodness offers something for every pasta-lover's palette.

And the "goodness" goes well beyond the organic certification. Made with real cheese free of rBST hormones and antibiotics, packed with protein and void of preservatives, artificial flavors and trans fats, Caesar's Kitchen Organic Goodness line of pasta dinners are 400 calories or fewer.

Gluten-Free Gourmet

Caesar's Kitchen prides itself on innovating based on consumer insight and demand. Gluten-free products have risen in popularity, with an estimated 2.7 million people in the U.S. having eliminated or reduced their consumption of gluten despite never having been diagnosed with a health condition requiring them to do so.

Heeding the call, Caesar's Kitchen created two gluten-free options that are also free of rBST hormones and antibiotics in their meat, cheese and chicken. And you won't find any preservatives, artificial flavors and trans fats either.

Gluten-Free Gourmet Buffalo Style Chicken Mac & Cheese with Cheddar and Blue Cheese Sauce will put a kick in your step, thanks to the touch of cayenne red pepper.

If you prefer a more traditional approach to your pasta, check out the Gluten-Free Gourmet 3 Cheese Herb Rigatoni & Meat Sauce… because who doesn't love ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan?

The SRP on all Caesar's Kitchen Gluten-Free Gourmet and Organic Goodness products ranges from $4.49 - $5.99. Coming soon to select retailers, including Whole Foods Mid Atlantic & Wakefern. For more information, please visit our website www.caesarskitchenmeals.com or call toll free: 888-432-2372.

About Caesar's Pasta, LLC

As a North American food company, manufacturing in the United States with retail and foodservice sales and distribution in the U.S. and Canada, Caesar's Pasta, LLC products can be found in grocery and independent natural food stores throughout the country. The organization has more than 50 years of experience proudly producing authentic frozen Italian Pastas such as ravioli, lasagna, manicotti and other specialties. Importantly, Caesar's continues to strengthen its insight into today's changing consumer expectations and is committed to continuing to develop only the most delicious items that will delight its consumers today and in the future.

