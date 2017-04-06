Cafe Rio Saves More Than $2M in Less Than Two Years with PROACTIS

Restaurant Chain Drives Substantial Savings and Procurement Value with PROACTIS

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, the #1 quick Casual Mexican Restaurant concept in the US, continues to raise its procurement performance through its partnership with PROACTIS ( AIM : PHD), a global Spend Control and eProcurement solution provider.

A PROACTIS customer since 2015, Cafe Rio has 100 locations across the United States and leverages PROACTIS' Sourcing Services to help uncover new value, increase sourcing effectiveness and drive cost-savings. Cafe Rio Mexican Grill uses only fresh, never frozen ingredients in each location and in less than two years, the PROACTIS partnership has generated more than 2 million dollars in savings and business value for the restaurant concept.

Cafe Rio partnered with PROACTIS to grow the restaurant chain's bottom line by participating in more competitive sourcing events and securing the highest possible value on the goods and services it buys every day. Powered by PROACTIS, the company reduced its overall costs and improved its operational efficiency across the entire organization.

"Our partnership with PROACTIS has expanded our sourcing capabilities and helped us achieve the kind of sustained, measurable results necessary to thrive in the competitive restaurant industry," said Jeanne Mangum, director of purchasing at Cafe Rio. "Today, PROACTIS acts as an extension of our procurement team -- positioning us to constantly uncover the best overall value in every sourcing event we run."

PROACTIS' Sourcing Services have delivered notable cost reductions across a number of categories for Cafe Rio, including:

46 percent savings on restaurant supplies

35 percent savings on food services

28 percent savings on cleaning products

16 percent savings on baking products

15 percent savings on seafood products

"Margins are incredibly thin in the restaurant industry, making every dollar saved valuable," said Brian Miller, vice president of strategic services at PROACTIS. "At the same time, customers expect to receive a high-quality meal at a fair cost, with ingredients sourced from reputable suppliers. Procurement plays a key role in ensuring an effective and profitable balance for businesses and customers."

About PROACTIS

PROACTIS specialises in helping organisations take the waste out of all their non-payroll spend to deliver greater bottom-line value. We deliver technology solutions and associated services that help them transform the way they buy and pay for all types of goods and services to eliminate wasted time, money and talent throughout the business.

Our Spend Control and eProcurement platform includes solutions to support the entire procure-to-pay process, including the source-to-contract cycle of supplier management, sourcing contract management and content management integrated with the purchase-to-pay cycle of guided buying, purchase authorisation and invoice processing. It also includes a cloud-based supplier network to facilitate efficient, effective supplier interaction and commerce.

For more information on PROACTIS visit PROACTIS.