Caia Images Tasks Image Protect (IMTL) for Full Infringement Monitoring for Key Collection

Image Protect Expands into $79.6B UK Market

SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 13, 2017) - Image Protect Inc. ( OTC : IMTL) (imageprotect.com), the global leader in end-to-end copyright software, announces a partnership with UK-based Caia Images. With a global distribution reach, and a creative eye for capturing that perfect moment, the Caia Image collection offers content that is aspirational, emotional, and above all, relevant for today.

Image Protect will immediately begin monitoring the Caia Image collection for online copyright infringement.

"Caia Images offers the very best images from across the creative industry. By selecting Image Protect to monitor their growing collection of beautiful lifestyle imagery, Caia and its distinguished community of professional photographers are choosing to educate and help defend against the growing epidemic of unauthorized use of images across the Internet," said COO of Image Protect Jonathan Thomas.

Last year, Google received just over 75 million DMCA-related takedown requests in the month of March, representing a new high as content owners seek to keep pirate websites out of search results and invisible to people searching for leaked album downloads, movies, and other media. The rate at which the requests have grown is truly staggering. Google is Asked to Remove 100,000 'Pirate Links' Every Hour of the day.

Furthermore, the UK market is an especially interesting opportunity. According to the Intellectual Property Office in the UK, online piracy continues to rise among Brits. In addition, Image Protects internal data suggests that a single image may appear an average of 12.72 times across the internet without payment or license. A recent Statista report demonstrates that the UK accounts for roughly 3.99% of Instagram activity, and Instagram accounts worldwide for just shy of 5% of digital online photography (from a Mylio.com 2015 report).

That suggests Brits may account for roughly 613 million Instagram photos per year, and 12.26 billion digital online photographs annually, representing over $79.6B in lost or forfeit infringement damages due to unlicensed or pirated image use in the UK each year. With this deal, Image Protect has begun to make inroads into that potentially vast UK online digital visual IP protection market.

About Caia Images

Founded in 2013, Caia Image is a collective of photographers, film-makers, producers and art directors producing some of the best rights managed/royalty free imagery and footage available to the creative industry today. With its absolute commitment to quality and uncompromising production values, Caia's collection offers content that is aspirational, emotional and above all relevant for today.

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.