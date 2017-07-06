Cairo: Changes in Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - July 6, 2017) - Cairo Resources Inc. (NEX:QAI.H) ("Cairo" or the "Company") announces that Greg Smith, Manolo Zuniga and James Taylor have resigned as directors of the Company. The current Board is now comprised of Darryl Cardey, Paul Reynolds and Michael Sadhra.

The Company continues to pursue opportunities with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

Darryl Cardey, President and CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.