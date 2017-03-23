CaiTerra International Energy Corporation Announces Director Resignations

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - CaiTerra International Energy Corporation (TSX VENTURE:CTI) (the "Company") announces the resignations of Messrs. Colin Outtrim and Rick Pawluk as directors of the Company, effective March 22, 2017 in order to focus on other commitments. Mr. Pawluk has concurrently resigned as corporate secretary of the Company.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Outtrim and Mr. Pawluk for their outstanding service and dedication to the Company and wishes each of them the best in their future endeavours.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.