News Room
CaiTerra International Energy Corporation
TSX VENTURE : CTI

CaiTerra International Energy Corporation

March 23, 2017 08:30 ET

CaiTerra International Energy Corporation Announces Director Resignations

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - CaiTerra International Energy Corporation (TSX VENTURE:CTI) (the "Company") announces the resignations of Messrs. Colin Outtrim and Rick Pawluk as directors of the Company, effective March 22, 2017 in order to focus on other commitments. Mr. Pawluk has concurrently resigned as corporate secretary of the Company.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Outtrim and Mr. Pawluk for their outstanding service and dedication to the Company and wishes each of them the best in their future endeavours.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

  • CaiTerra International Energy Corporation
    Songning Shen
    Chief Executive Officer
    (403) 875-2129

    CaiTerra International Energy Corporation
    Perla Woo
    President
    (403) 827-6328

News Room
 