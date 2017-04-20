CAKE by Accelerize Continues International Momentum with Growing Revenue from the EMEA Region

CAKE's SaaS Solution Tracks, Attributes and Optimizes Digital Marketing Spend for Expanding Roster of EMEA Clients

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Accelerize ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division CAKE, today announced the company achieved significant global expansion with more than 38% of overall revenue derived outside of the U.S., 20% of which is attributed to the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. Additionally, total revenues for 2016 rose to a record $23.8MM and the company achieved greater than 200% year-over-year increase in the number of customers outside of the U.S. CAKE serves clients in over 40 countries worldwide including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Poland and more. Delivering a cloud-based solution to track and analyze return on ad spend (RoAS), CAKE enables marketers to make precise, data-driven decisions with their multi-channel digital spend.

Bright Storm and MoreNiche, EMEA-based clients, recently signed with CAKE to better understand their mobile app engagement, leverage customizable APIs, and simplify the process of managing payouts and tracking affiliate performance. CAKE's real-time platform offers them a simple and intuitive way to track the performance of campaigns and provide detailed insights into RoAS. In addition to a robust platform, CAKE continues to provide 24/7 dedicated customer support.

"Since implementing CAKE's mobile capabilities, most notably those that allow users to track in-app events and better understand mobile activity by device, location and other key metrics, our team has been able to track, manage and optimize greater volumes of quality traffic for our customer base," said Uri Einav, CEO of Bright Storm. "CAKE has also revolutionized the way Bright Storm manages its publishers and measures each partner's performance by streamlining the day to day operations and providing granular, real-time reporting, thus saving the Bright Storm team time and allowing them to invest those resources into additional revenue opportunities."

According to Statista, by 2017 digital advertising spend in western Europe will reach $38.25 billion U.S. dollars. Furthermore, eMarketer predicts that mobile ad spending in the U.K. alone will reach $9.45 billion, which will represent more than a third of U.K. media ad spend in 2017.

"CAKE continues to focus on technology innovations for its enterprise platform that empowers expansion into larger markets. We currently track billions of actions per month in EMEA and provide a secure, reliable and scalable infrastructure for our clients," said Santi Pierini, Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize and President of CAKE. "Moving forward we will continue to ensure that CAKE's SaaS solution arms digital marketers with the tools needed to make smarter data-driven decisions with their digital spend."

