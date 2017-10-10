CAKE by Accelerize is Marketing Intelligence Platform of Choice for London-based Online Ad Agency

New Media Co Leverages CAKE to Manage and Measure Multiple Campaigns, Publishers and Affiliates

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Accelerize ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division, CAKE, today announced that New Media Co, a London-based online advertising agency, is continuing to use CAKE's Cloud-based Marketing Intelligence platform to manage, monitor, measure and optimize multiple digital marketing campaigns on behalf of its clients at a greater scale.

Founded in 2013, New Media Co designs and places digital campaigns that deliver return on advertising spend (ROAS) for brands through pre-qualified leads and sales conversions. Using the latest media and technology available, the agency matches advertisers with publishers and affiliates capable of generating high-quality traffic that gets results.

CAKE's Marketing Intelligence platform has continued to serve as the foundation for empowering New Media Co to manage relationships with advertisers and affiliates, plus keep tabs on performance across multiple campaigns and digital marketing channels. Using CAKE, the New Media Co team can monitor and assess traffic quality at a very granular level, looking at results by publisher, channel, device, time frame, revenue generated and more. CAKE is also integrated with New Media Co's internal analytics platform, Slice, which also assesses lead outcomes.

"CAKE allows us to overcome the challenge of managing relationships with multiple lead generation publishers, affiliates and sub-affiliates," said Simon Page, Founder Director of New Media Co. "We use the platform to identify which publishers are performing best, automate administrative tasks like payouts, and capture insights that help us ensure the best possible return for our clients. Everyone within our organization relies on CAKE in some capacity -- from the analytics team to traffic, management and even UX design."

"CAKE really is the heart of our operation," says Ross Butterfill, Founder Director of New Media Co along with Page. "We use it to gain insights into every campaign we are running. Using CAKE allows New Media Co to run online advertising campaigns on behalf of our advertisers providing us with actionable insights and data regarding their campaign that an advertiser would normally not have the ability to see. These insights allow us to offer our clients performance-based campaigns such as Cost Per Lead and Cost Per Acquisition."

According to eMarketer, digital media ad spending in the U.K. is expected to increase by 11 percent this year, driven by mobile, and with search remaining the most popular ad type.

"The U.K. is one of the largest digital ad markets in Europe, and in such a competitive environment, brands need real-time insight on how their campaigns are performing to realize the maximum return on their ad spend," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "We work closely with New Media Co to infuse analytics into every aspect of its business. The company's commitment to quality and transparency has earned it a strong reputation for delivering ROI for clients across multiple marketing channels."

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides proprietary cloud-based solutions to collect, attribute and optimize the performance of digital marketing return on investment, in real-time. Bringing clarity to cross-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

Use of Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements from Accelerize Inc. within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. For example, when Accelerize describes the expected growth of digital media ad spend in the U.K. and uses other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, Accelerize is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Accelerize only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; our technology may not be validated as we progress further; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products and services; unforeseen market and technological difficulties may develop with our products and services; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; or, loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Accelerize to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Accelerize undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risk and uncertainties affecting Accelerize, reference is made to Accelerize's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.