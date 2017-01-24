CAKE by Accelerize President and COO Santi Pierini Joins Panel Session at IAB UK's Performance Affiliate Conference

London Event Draws Participants from Media, Ad-tech Providers and Leading Brand Including Trinity Mirror Group, INTU Digital, BT, PwC, Lloyds Bank, Tesco, Saltrock and More

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - Accelerize ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division CAKE today announced that its President and COO, Santi Pierini, will share his insights about digital marketing trends during a panel session at the IAB UK's Performance Affiliate Conference, held Wednesday, January 25 at the British Museum in London.

Kicking off the event at 11 a.m., the panel will explore the role of affiliate marketing within the broader digital marketing landscape and cover topics ranging from the importance of the affiliate channel as it drives £1.3billion in sales to how essential integrated marketing teams are in the digital mix. Guy Philipson, former CEO of IAB UK and incoming Chairman of iCrossing will moderate the session. In addition to Santi Pierini, panel participants will include:

Kevin Edwards, Global Strategy Director, Affiliate Window

Pete Newman, Commerical Director, Optimise Media

Sean Sewell, Co-founder and Vice President of Revenue EMEA, Performance Horizon

Helen Southgate, Managing Director, Affilinet

New this year, the IAB UK's Performance Affiliate Conference was created to look at the role of affiliate marketing in the wider marketing mix and a brand's overall business strategy. A range of media and technology companies, as well as brand advertisers, will participate in this inaugural event, including thought leaders from Trinity Mirror Group, INTU Digital, BT, PwC, neo@Ogilvy, Saltrock, Quidco, vouchercodes.co.uk and more. For more information, visit: https://iabuk.net/events/library/performance-affiliate-bringing-marketing-sales-into-a-single-channel-0

"As the industry's need to track campaigns and understand how various channels are contributing to the marketing mix has advanced, the role of 'performance' has extended beyond the affiliate landscape," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "I look forward to joining my colleagues at Performance Affiliate Conference to talk about what the broader marketing community can learn from the affiliate channel's successes."

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides a proprietary cloud-based solution to track, attribute and optimize the performance of digital marketing return on ad spend, in real-time. Bringing clarity to multi-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

Use of Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements from Accelerize Inc. within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. For example, when Accelerize uses statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, Accelerize is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Accelerize only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; our technology may not be validated as we progress further; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products and services; unforeseen market and technological difficulties may develop with our products and services; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; or, loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Accelerize to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Accelerize undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risk and uncertainties affecting Accelerize, reference is made to Accelerize's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.