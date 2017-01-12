CAKE by Accelerize Upgrades Tracking, Attribution and Optimization Platform to Maximize Return on Ad Spend across Multi-channel Digital Marketing Campaigns

CAKE Proprietary SaaS-based Solution Provides a Comprehensive View of the Customer Journey for Marketers

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 12, 2017) - Accelerize ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division CAKE, today announced significant enhancements to its SaaS-based platform with the introduction of advanced tracking, algorithmic attribution and marketing campaign optimization for digital marketers. The new functionality will provide networks and digital marketers with the tools needed to effectively measure the true impact each media channel and campaign has on return on ad spend (RoAS). The enhanced capabilities are immediately available.

"Our company leverages digital marketing channels including search, display email and social, and we needed a solution that would enable us to advance our tracking and attribution capabilities. We decided to go with a trusted partner and platform -- CAKE," said Aaron Rosenthal, Director of Marketing for E-file.com. "CAKE had proven to be a reliable, robust solution for our affiliate tracking needs. As we continue to expand our digital marketing reach, we will also depend on CAKE for tracking and attribution across multiple online channels."

Recognized as a precise and unbiased source of digital marketing insights, CAKE has a history of setting the industry standard for advanced tracking, attribution and optimization of RoAS. With the upgrades to CAKE's platform, brands, networks and publishers are armed with more actionable insights and granular data required to optimize campaigns and drive revenue. The benefits and features that further enhance the customer journey include:

Tracking: Understand the impact of digital marketing campaigns across multiple channels

Best-of-breed tracking capabilities across multiple touch points and channels including search, social, display, affiliate, video and more.

Targeting based on channel and traffic source, as well as geography, device, operating systems, language and other custom rules.

Attribution: Reveal insights to make intelligent, data-driven decisions that drive business impact

Algorithmic attribution for predictive analytics that clearly and accurately show marketers how to optimize campaigns.

Rules-driven models including first- and last-touch, linear, time decay and custom.

Optimization: Maximize RoAS across and within digital marketing channels

Identification of high-performing traffic sources, while also pinpointing top performers with data comparison and visualization across marketing channel.

More reporting dimensions that provide a stronger foundation for extrapolation and recommendations.

Performance: Leverage improved scalability and core platform functionality

New unified technical architecture and platform to collect and support high-traffic volumes.

Deeper connectivity and more flexibility with expanded, more robust API for faster and easier automation and integrations with Google AdWords, Bing, Facebook, DoubleClick Campaign Manager (DCM), Marketo and others.

"CAKE strives to empower marketers with a deep understanding about the performance of their advertising choices and the ability to immediately act upon these insights," said Dave Stewart, Chief Technology Officer of CAKE by Accelerize. "We've built an industry-leading technology that not only gathers granular information about the customer path to conversion, but also leverages data science and machine learning to optimize the marketing mix and automatically understand how to shift spend to maximize RoAS."

Digital marketing spending worldwide is expected to increase from $200.8 billion U.S. dollars in 2015 to $306 billion U.S. dollars in 2020, according to a Technavio report issued on July 26, 2016. Additionally, an October 24, 2106 Gartner study reports that marketing budgets continue their steady ascent in 2016, climbing to 12% of company revenue.

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides a proprietary cloud-based solution to track, attribute and optimize the performance of digital marketing return on investment, in real-time. Bringing clarity to multichannel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

Use of Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements from Accelerize Inc. within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. For example, when Accelerize describes the growth of worldwide digital marketing spending, the growth of marketing budgets as a percentage of company revenue and uses other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, Accelerize is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Accelerize only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; our technology may not be validated as we progress further; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products and services; unforeseen market and technological difficulties may develop with our products and services; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; or, loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Accelerize to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Accelerize undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risk and uncertainties affecting Accelerize, reference is made to Accelerize's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.