CAKE by Accelerize Appoints New Vice President of Sales

Charles Teed to focus on expanding SaaS revenues in current and new markets across the globe

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Accelerize ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division, CAKE, today announced the appointment of Charles Teed as Vice President of Sales. Teed brings a proven track record of achieving exceptional sales growth for SaaS-based businesses, and will focus on leading sales team efforts to expand Accelerize's core CAKE software licensing business in current and future markets across the globe.

"Charles brings a proven expertise in developing world-class sales organizations and rapidly growing revenue for a range of SaaS-based businesses that will be of great benefit to Accelerize as we launch our software into much larger market opportunities in 2017," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "Charles has a keen understanding of how to create bold go-to-market strategies while implementing the right balance of people, processes and technologies to achieve maximum results. We look forward to working with Charles and benefitting from his impressive skill set and industry relationships as CAKE continues to focus on forward momentum and driving profitable revenue growth for the benefit of our stockholders."

Prior to joining Accelerize, Teed has garnered more than a decade of experience driving sales and revenue growth for SaaS-based software companies. Most recently, as Vice President of Sales for Mavenlink, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for project management, he built and led a sales team that grew annual revenue from $500K to over $14MM in less than four years. At WebVisible, a leader in local online advertising, he managed a team within the organization that consistently achieved the highest monthly nationwide sales bookings. Teed began his sales management career at Freedom Financial Lending, where he grew sales volume from startup level to over $30MM from 2005 to 2010.

