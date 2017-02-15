CAKE by Accelerize is Tracking Platform of Choice for Brazilian Ad Network

Leading Latin American Provider of Performance Marketing Solutions for Advertisers and Agencies Selects CAKE to Track and Manage Multi-Channel Campaigns

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - Accelerize ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division, CAKE, today announced that Weach, a leading Latin American provider of multi-channel performance solutions for advertisers and agencies, has selected CAKE's SaaS platform to track, attribute and optimize campaigns for its clients. Weach chose CAKE because of the solution's ability to track multiple types of affiliate campaigns -- ranging from email marketing and lead generation, to ecommerce and display -- at a very detailed level.

"CAKE's powerful platform can handle the tracking requirements of all types of campaigns," said Marlon Nogueira, CEO and Founder of Weach. "This attention to detail helps us optimize results for our advertiser and agency clients, as well as the affiliate publishers we work with."

Weach offers a one-stop solution for advertisers interested in running performance and lead generation campaigns using email, as well as display, native, retargeting, programmatic and other types of advertising strategies. The provider operates its own advertising network and also works with publishers and third-party Demand-side Platforms (DSPs) to deliver high-volume, top-quality leads and traffic for its clients. Weach is the main lead generation provider in Brazil, and the only one in Latin America able to deliver multiple performance solutions in a single platform.

"With CAKE, our staff can create, manage and track campaigns from a single browser tab," added Nogueira. "We look forward to tapping into the platform's many features for optimizing campaigns and supporting strategies for cross selling and upselling that will make our publisher's inventory more profitable and drive return on ad spend for our advertisers."

According to eMarketer, Brazil's total media ad spending is projected to increase to nearly $30 billion by 2019.

"The Latin American digital ad market is still maturing and there's potential for immense growth," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "Companies like Weach understand that insight into campaign performance is a competitive asset that will help them take advantage of the opportunities presented by an increasingly fragmented digital advertising landscape. We are excited to partner with Weach as they continue to expand in this dynamic market."

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides a cloud-based solution to track, attribute and optimize the performance of digital marketing return on investment, in real-time. Bringing clarity to multi-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

Use of Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements from Accelerize Inc. within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. For example, when Accelerize describes the increase in Brazil's total media ad spending, the potential growth of digital ad spending in Latin America, and uses other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, Accelerize is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Accelerize only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; our technology may not be validated as we progress further; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products and services; unforeseen market and technological difficulties may develop with our products and services; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; or, loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Accelerize to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Accelerize undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risk and uncertainties affecting Accelerize, reference is made to Accelerize's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.