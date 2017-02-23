CAKE by Accelerize Named a Vendor to Watch by Gartner for Third Consecutive Year

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - Accelerize ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division, CAKE, today announced that Gartner has named CAKE as a Vendor to Watch in its "Magic Quandrant for Digital Marketing Hubs*" report for the third consecutive year in a row. Published on February 14, 2017, the report evaluates technologies that provide marketers with access to audience data, content, workflow triggers and operational analytics to automate the execution and optimization of multichannel campaigns and other related activities.

CAKE's SaaS Platform helps advertisers, agencies and networks track and better understand the performance of their multichannel campaigns and partners in real-time. The company works with clients worldwide to provide the insights they need to make data-driven campaign decisions and optimize their marketing spend.

"Because of the unique nature of the performance market, an ability to track and measure performance in real-time is critical," said Santi Pierini, President of CAKE and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "CAKE's technology was specifically designed to deliver accurate, granular insights about marketing performance and we see more and more of our clients recognizing the value of advanced tracking not just for the affiliate channel, but also for other digital channels including Google AdWords and Facebook. We are pleased that Gartner has yet again recognized CAKE as a Vendor to Watch as the market continues to evolve."

* Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Hubs" by Andrew Frank, Christi Eubanks, Lizzy Foo Kune, Martin Kihn, Jake Sorofman. February 14, 2017.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides a cloud-based solution to track, attribution and optimize the performance of digital marketing return on ad spend, in real-time. Bringing clarity to multi-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

Use of Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements from Accelerize Inc. within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. For example, when Accelerize describes the growth of tracking for other digital channels including Google AdWords and Facebook, and uses other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, Accelerize is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Accelerize only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; our technology may not be validated as we progress further; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products and services; unforeseen market and technological difficulties may develop with our products and services; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; or, loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Accelerize to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Accelerize undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risk and uncertainties affecting Accelerize, reference is made to Accelerize's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.