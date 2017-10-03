CAKE by Accelerize to Lead Performance Marketing Panel at India Affiliate Summit

Thought Leaders from Top Indian Ad Networks will Discuss Role of KPIs in Fueling Campaign Strategies and Measuring Affiliate Marketing Success

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - Accelerize ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division CAKE today announced that the company will be moderating a panel session on performance marketing at the upcoming India Affiliate Summit, taking place October 5-6 at the Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel in Gurugram, India.

India Affiliate Summit brings together more than 2,000 digital marketers, publishers, bloggers, networks, digital agencies and technology providers from all over the world. The event serves as a venue for stakeholders and influencers in the industry to network, discuss trends and learn about the latest innovations impacting the affiliate marketing landscape.

Manbir Singh, manager of CAKE's India operation, will moderate a panel on the second day of the conference (Friday, October 6) at 12:20 local time. The session, Aligning Performance Marketing with Advertisers' KPIs, features thought leaders from a number of India's top ad networks and will look at the role of advanced analytics in shaping KPIs and measuring affiliate campaign performance. Attendees -- advertisers, publishers and other types of marketing professionals -- will learn best practices for building profitable affiliate marketing relationships and how to successfully adapt campaign strategies to deliver on continually evolving KPIs. Additionally, the panelists will discuss how to deal with challenges like fraud and ensuring data accuracy, as well as the price-sensitive and real-time nature of the digital ad market.

Panel participants include:

Vipul Kedia, Managing Partner, Global Delivery & Platforms, Affle

Rajesh Fatnani, General Manager, SEA and India, Taptica

Saurabh Khemka, AVP, Affiliate Business, Netcore

Srikrishna Swaminathan, General Manager, Inmobi

CAKE is a Gold Sponsor at India Affiliate Summit. During the event, CAKE will showcase the company's new enterprise software solution, Journey by CAKE, which is designed to provide marketers with an extended view into the customer journey. Journey by CAKE is a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time analytics, data-driven attribution and seamless integrations with popular media platforms. Helping digital marketers capture valuable, cross-channel intelligence, Journey by CAKE drives better decisions and maximizes return on advertising spend (ROAS.) To learn more about this exciting new product, attendees can visit CAKE at Booths #22, 23 and 24 on the exhibitor floor. CAKE representatives will also be on hand at booths E6/E7 on India Affiliate Summit's Affiliate Street.

According to eMarketer, digital ad spending in the Indian market is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2021.

"The Indian digital market is highly competitive and continues to evolve at lightning speed with digital ad spend increases," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "Advanced analytics are a must-have for networks that want to ensure that they are making profitable connections between advertisers and publishers, while delivering on KPIs. Manbir Singh, our CAKE lead in India, is looking forward to a lively panel discussion at India Affiliate Summit about both the challenges and opportunities involved in running successful affiliate campaigns in this dynamic, growing market."

