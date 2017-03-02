CAKE by Accelerize to Present at ad:tech New Delhi 2017

Panel with infoedge, Logicserve Digital, Yeahmobi and Nykaa.com to Provide Insights on the Top Challenges of the Performance Marketing Revolution Including Transparency, Quality and Conversion Ratios

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Accelerize ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division CAKE today announced that its President, Santi Pierini, will join leading digital marketers on an ad:tech New Delhi panel titled "The Top Challenges of The Performance Marketing Revolution." The session will provide insights into the obstacles performance marketers must overcome to maximize return on adspend, enhance market positioning, better segment customer profiling and build out robust optimization strategies. Participants include Sumeet Singh, Chief Marketing Officer of infoedge; Prasad Shejale, Co-founder and CEO of Logicserve Digital; Hand Sun, CEO of India for Yeahmobi and Hitesh Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer of Nykaa.com. The ad:tech New Delhi session takes place Friday, March 10 at 12:15 p.m. IST in the Maple ballroom at the Leela Ambience Gurgaon.

ad:tech New Delhi, held March 9-10 at the Leela Ambience Gurgaon, brings together more than 6,500 digital marketers from over 31 countries with the goal of connecting modern marketers with suppliers, networks, digital strategies and innovative trends and technology. Featuring a two-day line up of insightful sessions and an exhibit hall, ad:tech New Delhi seeks to uncover the emerging digital and mobile markets.

During "The Top Challenges of The Performance Marketing Revolution" session, panelists will explore the shift from traditional performance marketing and challenges associated with single channel, silo-based reporting, to a new standard that incorporates multi-channel campaigns with robust attribution modeling, customer profiling and greater optimization strategies. The panel will also:

Share how data-driven algorithmic attribution can identify steps in the anonymous customer journey

Convey how each impacts conversions and determines where additional spend will deliver maximum impact

Cover the challenges associated with overcoming transparency and traffic quality issues to boost overall campaign performance





According to a report from the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) and Akamai Technologies, India is projected to have 730 million internet users by 2020. India's user base is the second largest after China's and will continue to remain the fastest growing market.

"Performance marketing has evolved beyond a single channel to now include innovative technology that helps digital marketers understand the true return on their ad spend," said Santi Pierini, President at CAKE. "With the right infrastructure in place, modern marketers have expanded their digital strategies to include a multi-channel approach where data and consumer behaviors drive ad spend and attribution modeling creates greater optimization strategies."

CAKE will exhibit at booth #70 and #71 at the Leela Ambience Gurgaon on Thursday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. IST and Friday, March 10 from 10 a.m. IST to 5:30 p.m. IST.

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides a proprietary cloud-based solution to track, attribute and optimize the performance of digital marketing return on ad spend, in real-time. Bringing clarity to multi-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

