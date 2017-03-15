CAKE by Accelerize to Present at LeadsCon Las Vegas

Speaking Panel with Thomson Reuters, All Web Leads and Kick Pedal Media to Discuss Building a High Performing Lead Acquisition Program with Customer Journey Analytics

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Accelerize ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division, CAKE, today announced that its President, Santi Pierini, will moderate the panel during LeadsCon Las Vegas titled "Driving Lead Acquisition with Customer Journey Analytics." The session will explore how customer journey analytics provide granular insights about customers that fuel conversions and matches leads to a buyer's preferences. Panelists include Jenny Weigel, Operations Manager, Lead Sourcing & Delivery of Findlaw, part of Thomson Reuters; Erik Josowitz, Senior VP Technology & Strategy, All Web Leads; and John Challis, Principal, Kick Pedal Media. The LeadsCon session takes place Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. PDT at The Paris Las Vegas Hotel.

LeadsCon Las Vegas, held March 21-22 at The Paris Las Vegas Hotel, draws in more than 5,000 attendees focusing on consumer leads in the following verticals: insurance, mortgages/finance (school loan consolidation, business loans, pay day loans), for-profit education, home services, healthcare and automotive.

"Driving Lead Acquisition with Customer Journey Analytics," panelists will explore best practices for utilizing real-time insights to convert customers into qualified leads that match buyers' preferences. Furthermore, panelists will provide their perspectives on how different digital channels play a role in converting customers and how to bridge the gap between each channel when it comes to targeting, reporting and optimization. Session attendees will also learn how to:

Leverage customer journey analytics to convert customers into a sale

Discover new methods to capture qualified leads that lead buyers are seeking

Unlock the value of technology to sell leads to buyers at the best price possible

According to eMarketer, 62% of senior marketers surveyed are utilizing marketing technology to understand customers and prospects. More than half of those surveyed said they are using marketing technology to make data-driven decisions with regards to their marketing.

"The customer journey is not a one size fits all, and is dependent on factors including information available, customer demographics and most notably the type of product or service advertised," said Santi Pierini, President at CAKE. "With customer journey analytics and real-time technology in place, advertisers, sellers and lead buyers can efficiently convert customers to maximize sales and streamline the relationship between lead sellers and buyers."

CAKE will exhibit at booth #312 at The Paris Las Vegas Hotel on Tuesday, March 21 from noon to 6 p.m. PDT and Wednesday, March 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. PDT.

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides a proprietary cloud-based solution to track, attribute and optimize the performance of digital marketing return on ad spend, in real-time. Bringing clarity to multi-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

