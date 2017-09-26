CAKE by Accelerize to Showcase Journey by CAKE at MarTech 2017

Boston Event Brings Together Marketers and Leading Technology Providers

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Accelerize ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division CAKE today announced that the company will be making its U.S. unveiling of Journey by CAKE, a new enterprise software solution providing marketers with an extended view into the customer journey, at the upcoming MarTech 2017 conference in Boston. The event, which bills itself as "a tech conference for marketers and marketing conference for technologists," takes place October 2-4 at the Hynes Convention Center.

MarTech 2017 will feature more than 40 sessions and 50 speakers from brands and agencies, focusing on the intersection of marketing, technology and management. The conference agenda covers a range of topics, including how to craft remarkable customer experiences, implement effective marketing technology stacks, nurture talent and redefine marketing's role in the context of enterprise-wide digital transformation.

To get a first look at Journey by CAKE, MarTech attendees can visit CAKE at Booth 15 on the exhibitor floor. A cloud-based solution, Journey by CAKEdelivers real-time analytics, data-driven attribution and seamless integrations with popular media platforms. These capabilities help digital marketers capture valuable, cross-channel intelligence that drives better decisions and maximizes return on advertising spend (ROAS). CAKE will also be raffling a GoPro HERO5 Action Camera at the event and attendees can enter to win at the company's booth.

According to eMarketer, digital ad expenditures surpassed TV for the first time in 2016, and forecasts predict that the gap will widen by roughly $10 billion this year.

"Now more than ever, digital marketers need data-driven insights to help them make the best decisions possible about allocating their advertising spend," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "Journey by CAKE builds on the proven success of our Marketing Intelligence platform, with even more advanced analytics, cross-channel attribution and seamless integrations with the digital media tools commonly used by marketers. At MarTech we look forward to demonstrating the power of gaining new insights into the customer journey with our new product."

For more information about Journey by CAKE, visit http://marketingintelligence.com/.

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides proprietary cloud-based solutions to collect, attribute and optimize the performance of digital marketing return on investment, in real-time. Bringing clarity to cross-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

