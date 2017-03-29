CAKE by Accelerize's Tracking Platform Helps Jump 450 Media Support Rapid Growth

Performance Agency Uses CAKE to Optimize Multi-channel Campaigns for a Diverse Range of Clients

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - Accelerize ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division, CAKE, today announced that Jump 450 Media, a performance-driven digital marketing agency, has extended its deployment of CAKE's SaaS tracking platform to support its rapidly growing business. The CAKE platform is central to Jump 450's strategy, providing accurate, real-time analytics about campaign performance across multiple clients and media channels, including display, social and search.

Melding creativity of ad writing, design and development with the science of programmatic display, native and social media buying, Jump 450 Media has been on a high-growth trajectory for the last several years, nearly tripling revenue between 2015 and 2016. Jump 450's CEO and president were recently named to the 2017 Forbes 30 under 30 list, and the company is known for its quantitative approach to media buying, which delivers positive-ROI campaigns for clients at scale. Using CAKE, Jump 450 Media has been able to capture rich insights about the multi-channel campaigns it runs on behalf of a diverse range of clients, and boost ROI.

"CAKE is an incredibly powerful platform that enables my team to intelligently measure and report on the impact of the digital marketing campaigns we produce," said Jump 450 Media CEO Shaun Sheikh. "It is a game changer in terms of gaining a deep and accurate understanding of performance, and a requisite part of our tech stack."

With CAKE, Jump 450 has been able to move away from manual, spreadsheet-based reporting and arm its media buyers with a powerful tool for tracking campaign revenue by client, channel and even very granular metrics like device types, browser types and conversion times. CAKE's performance tracking and campaign management features have empowered Jump 450 to scale its business quickly, add new clients and affiliate partners and expand its media buying team to support growth.

Most recently, Jump 450 Media integrated CAKE with a third-party business intelligence (BI) tool to provide its team with an even more complete picture of campaign performance, including the ability to see CPA at the ad level.

"The integration of CAKE and our BI tool allows us to merge media spend and ad revenue data, so that we can get as accurate a picture as possible of the true CPA of every ad we run," added Sheikh. "This allows us to see, in real-time, which ads are performing well and which aren't, and make adjustments on-the-fly as needed. The shelf life of a digital ad can be very short, so it's important that we stay ahead of the curve."

Everyone at Jump 450 uses CAKE, from the management team, to the company's media buyers and staff responsible for financial reporting and accounts receivables. In addition to tracking campaign performance, CAKE is used by Jump 450 to onboard new clients and affiliates, manage payouts and run reports on performance by vertical market segments, which helps the company determine where to focus business development efforts.

"The exponential revenue growth that Jump 450 has seen in the last year is a testament to the power of an innovative business strategy combined with robust performance tracking and analysis," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "Accurate insight about digital campaign performance empowers marketing providers to base their decisions on real results instead of guesswork. This ultimately leads to better decisions, and a higher return on ad spend."

