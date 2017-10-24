CAKE's SaaS-Based Marketing Intelligence Platform Continues to Gain Momentum in India's Rapidly Evolving, Mobile-Centric Market

CAKE by Accelerize Tracks More than 10 Billion Actions per Month, Grows Customer Base and Revenues in India

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - Accelerize ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division CAKE today announced that the company continues to gain momentum in India, seeing a 44 percent increase in new clients in the region between 2016 and 2017. With CAKE's Marketing Intelligence platform for multi-channel tracking and attribution, India's top ad networks and ecommerce providers -- including ShopClues.com, Fork Surge, Pointific, AD2Click Media, Profiliad and others -- are equipped with the tools to seamlessly optimize mobile and cookieless campaigns in parallel with all other digital marketing channels.

CAKE operates an office dedicated to clients based in the region to support the growing Indian customer base. Clients rely on CAKE to track more than 10 billion actions -- including impressions, clicks and conversions -- each month.

According to eMarketer, digital ad spending in India is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2021. Additionally a June 2017 story in Forbes India, which reviewed findings from the Mary Meeker Internet Trends Report, notes that India has the second largest mobile traffic in the world, and that "80 percent of Internet usage in India happens on smart phones."

"CAKE's powerful mobile features are especially valuable to this market, as much of India's digital growth can be directly attributed to smart phone usage," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "Our Indian clients rely on the CAKE platform to capture insights about the customer journey so that they can make the best campaign decisions possible, maximize return on ad spend, and in the case of networks, find the most profitable matches between advertisers and affiliates."

In addition to India, CAKE has international clients in over 40 countries worldwide, including the U.K., France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Poland and many more.

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides proprietary cloud-based solutions to collect, attribute and optimize the performance of digital marketing return on investment, in real-time. Bringing clarity to cross-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

Use of Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements from Accelerize Inc. within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. For example, when Accelerize describes the growth of its tracked actions per month, the growth of its revenue and customer base in India, the growth of digital ad spending and mobile traffic in India and uses other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, Accelerize is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Accelerize only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; our technology may not be validated as we progress further; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products and services; unforeseen market and technological difficulties may develop with our products and services; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; or, loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Accelerize to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Accelerize undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risk and uncertainties affecting Accelerize, reference is made to Accelerize's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.