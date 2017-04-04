Calabrio Acquires Symmetrics to Deliver Next-Generation Data Orchestration and Visual Reporting

Company establishes Vancouver-based Center of Excellence for Customer and Employee Engagement

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Calabrio, a leading provider of customer engagement and analytics software, today announced it has acquired Symmetrics, the Vancouver, Canada-based provider of business intelligence solutions that bring together contact center systems and corporate data. This acquisition will further drive Calabrio's growth in customer and employee engagement by combining best-of-breed visual reporting, analytics and data management with its leading workforce optimization (WFO) suite. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Symmetrics enables access and integration of data from multiple supporting systems, including omnichannel routing systems, workforce management, customer relationship management, voice analysis, human resource management systems and custom-built applications. The platform provides customer-specific performance management measurement so business users and leaders can readily access the metrics they need in the format they prefer. Symmetrics uniquely blends unstructured and structured data in any format and from any source into an intuitive, holistic view of the organization.

"Placing the user at the center of the product experience always has been our priority, and that includes leveraging data in a way that has a direct, positive impact on the customer and employee," said Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO at Calabrio. "This acquisition directly aligns with that approach. Symmetrics has delivered a cloud-based, visual reporting platform that makes customer data impactful for the entire organization. We're thrilled to welcome this talented group to the Calabrio team and look forward to introducing customers to this unrivaled reporting and analytics solution."

As contact centers continue to transform into digital hubs of customer and employee engagement, companies must modernize infrastructure to meet the needs of the changing workforce and to provide always-on multichannel service and support for customers. The ability to seamlessly integrate customer data from a range of sources, and turn that data into actionable insights that improve the customer and employee experience is of critical importance and a true differentiator for today's enterprises.

With the acquisition of Symmetrics, Calabrio will also establish a center of excellence for customer and employee engagement in Vancouver. The center will be led by Richard McElroy, former president and chief operating officer at Symmetrics, bringing together the diverse talent from both organizations. Combined, Symmetrics' visual reporting and Calabrio WFO software -- deployed via public cloud, hybrid cloud or on-premises -- are perfectly suited to bring the power of data science to a wide range of customers.

"We are ecstatic to join the Calabrio family and look forward to continuing to provide enterprises with the tools they need to gain a single view of their customer," said McElroy. "Our organizations seem to fit in every way. We are both committed to a customer-first approach, built around teams of incredibly smart individuals who use innovative technologies to solve real customer problems."

