Calabrio Hires Chief Financial Officer to Support Hypergrowth

Jenny Kray brings expertise in scaling global financial infrastructure for enterprise software and SaaS companies

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Calabrio, a leading provider of customer engagement and analytics software, has hired veteran finance executive Jenny Kray to serve as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Kray will be responsible for leading the finance, legal and IT teams, with a focus on supporting Calabrio's business transformation and expansion.

"Jenny is a proven financial leader who brings extensive experience working with fast-growing tech companies," said Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO of Calabrio. "Jenny's background in rapidly scaling and integrating global enterprise software and SaaS companies is a perfect match for our current momentum and where we're headed."

Kray has 20 years' experience, with more than 15 years in global financial operations and strategic growth for technology companies. She previously served as VP-Finance, Corporate Controller at SPS Commerce, a leader in cloud-based supply chain management solutions, where she led the financial due diligence and integration of two international acquisitions. Prior to her role at SPS, she was CFO at Network Instruments, which was acquired by Viavi Solutions (JDSU).

"Calabrio is a forward-thinking company and it's an attractive time to be joining the team as it is in extreme growth mode," said Kray. "Calabrio has talented, passionate people and a superior product offering -- I'm thrilled to be able to help take the company to the next level."

The appointment of a new CFO builds on a year full of momentum for Calabrio, which includes the announcement of its Calabrio ONE cloud platform and its acquisition by global investment firm KKR. A complete list of product announcements, industry accolades and other company news is available in the Calabrio Media Center.

