Calabrio Named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management

Company recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Jan 23, 2017) - Calabrio, a leading provider of customer engagement and analytics software, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has named the company as a Visionary in the January 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management for its completeness of vision and ability to execute. Calabrio was also named a Leader in the December 2015 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Engagement Center Workforce Optimization.

Calabrio helps enterprises realize top-line growth through customer and employee engagement. Calabrio ONE® is a unified suite -- including call recording, quality management, workforce management and voice-of-the-customer analytics -- that records, captures and analyzes customer engagement center interactions. The suite can be deployed in the cloud, on-premises or via hybrid. Companies leverage insights gleaned from these interactions to empower and engage contact center employees, and improve the overall customer experience.

WFO is an established multibillion dollar software market. Its emphasis is on improving the customer and employee experience while promoting productivity and efficiency gains in the contact center. According to Gartner, workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions expand on the already mature workforce optimization (WFO) market by also accommodating technologies that help drive employee engagement.1

"We feel Gartner's recognition of Calabrio as a Visionary in WEM and Leader in WFO speaks volumes to the work we are doing to build robust, innovative and impactful solutions to help our customers across the globe provide a superior employee and customer experience," said Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO at Calabrio. "We are honored to be named a Visionary in the emerging WEM space and confident we'll climb in this market as quickly as we did in WFO -- all by disrupting the status quo and delighting our customers with easy-to-onboard, easy-to-use solutions combined with the highest standard of support and service."

"It may take several years for an organization to adopt a unified WEM solution, depending on the organization's current and evolving approaches to workforce engagement, existing investments, protracted procurement cycles and vendor maturity, but all customer engagement centers with more than 100 agents should be working toward this ideal," wrote report authors Jim Davies, Gartner Research Director; and Drew Kraus, Gartner Research VP.

Download the January 2017 Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Calabrio

Calabrio is a customer engagement software company that provides analytic insights to catalyze growth through customer service contact centers. The Calabrio ONE® software suite empowers everyone in an organization, from contact center agents to the CEO, with easy-to-use tools that provide a better understanding of the customer. Every customer interaction yields insights that expand customer-consciousness, which is how leading companies now drive growth and long-term corporate prosperity. Find more at http://calabrio.com/ and follow @Calabrio on Twitter.

Calabrio, Calabrio ONE® and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Calabrio Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

1Gartner Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management, Jim Davies and Drew Kraus, January 19, 2017.