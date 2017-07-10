Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Accident at Blanket Mine

ST HELIER, CHANNEL ISLANDS--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (TSX:CAL)(OTCQX:CALVD)(AIM:CMCL) regrets to announce a fatality at the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe in a mining-related accident on 7 July 2017.

The accident occurred in number 6 shaft area of the mine. Management has notified the Minister of Mines and Mining Development and the Inspector of Mines and will provide all the necessary assistance to the Ministry of Mines Inspectorate Department in its enquiry into this incident.

Until such a time as the outcome of this enquiry has been reached, no further details can be released. The directors and management of Caledonia and Blanket express their sincere condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.

Steve Curtis, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We take the safety of our employees very seriously at Blanket so we are very disappointed with this fatality. I join with my colleagues in expressing our sincere condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the deceased."