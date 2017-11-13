Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of further information relating to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, CHANNEL ISLANDS--(Marketwired - Nov. 13, 2017) - Further to the announcement by Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American:CMCL)(NYSE MKT:CMCL)(AIM:CMCL)(TSX:CAL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") on September 8, 2017 that the Company had ascertained that VP Bank AG holds an interest in 938,773 common shares of the Company (which represents approximately 8.9% of the issued share capital of Caledonia) as an intermediary on behalf of Sales Promotion Services S.A., Caledonia was informed on November 2, 2017 that the beneficial owner of Sales Promotion Services S.A. is Heinrich Auwärter.