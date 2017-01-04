Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of holdings in the company

ST HELIER, CHANNEL ISLANDS--(Marketwired - Jan. 4, 2017) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (TSX:CAL)(OTCQX:CALVF)(AIM:CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") has received notification today that the company's largest shareholder Allan Gray has increased its shareholding to 8,431,000 common shares representing 15.97% of the common shares in issue. Caledonia welcomes Allan Gray's continued investment in the company.