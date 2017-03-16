Calgary Airport Authority Welcomes New Rules For Drone Use Near Airports

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - The Calgary Airport Authority, which manages and operates YYC Calgary International Airport and Springbank Airport, fully endorses the Interim Order issued today by Transport Canada that puts into place new conditions on the use of recreational drones near airports and other high-risk areas.

"Flying of recreational drones near airports poses an unnecessary risk to aviation, and we applaud the action announced by Transport Minister Marc Garneau regarding such drone activity near airports," said Bernie Humphries, Vice-President, Operations for The Calgary Airport Authority.

"The safety of everyone at our airports is of primary importance to The Calgary Airport Authority and today's announcement, in advance of the permanent regulations to follow, is a significant step toward reducing risks from drone activity," added Humphries.

The Interim Order enforces new restrictions on recreational drone operators, which includes ensuring that operators are not flying within nine kilometres of any airport, and requiring drone operators to mark their drone with their contact information.

Additional information about the new rules, and other guidance for owners of drones, can be found on the Transport Canada website at www.canada.ca/drone-safety.

ABOUT THE CALGARY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

The Calgary Airport Authority is a not-for-profit, non-share capital organization, incorporated under the Alberta Regional Airports Authorities Act, and is responsible for the safe, secure and efficient management of the YYC Calgary International Airport (YYC) and Springbank Airport (YBW) under long-term lease from the Government of Canada. YYC's mandate is to advance economic and community development by providing improved airline and transportation services for the benefit of the public. The Authority has invested over $4 billion into the continued development of YYC, opening Canada's longest runway in 2014 and a new International Terminal in 2016. YYC is a key economic driver for Calgary and Alberta, generating more than $8 billion in economic activity annually and creating 48,000 jobs.