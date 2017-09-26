Calgary executives and CEOs have access to new Master Certified Coach

Incito Founder awarded highest designation of Master Certified Coach, the third in Calgary

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - Incito, a leading executive coaching organization in Calgary, is pleased to announce that CEO and founder Jenn Lofgren has achieved the designation of Master Certified Coach (MCC). The designation is awarded to executive coaches after undergoing a rigorous accreditation and testing program through the International Coach Federation. Jenn now joins the ranks of only 54 Master Certified Coaches in Canada and is the third MCC in Calgary.

Darcy Hulston, CEO of Canoe Financial and Incito client, said, "Jenn has helped me personally become a better leader. Through her coaching she helped me to manage and drive effective thought leadership into Canoe. This has resulted in better accountability and better operating results. As our organization continues to grow we will require additional change and enhancements that I will work through with Jenn and Incito. Jenn has helped me truly appreciate the power of empowerment. She is very deserving of this achievement of Master Certified Coach."

Jenn has worked with numerous clients and companies from growing SMBs to large corporations providing executive coaching to C-level executives for over eight years. A few of the successful organizations she has helped include Devon Canada, the Government of Alberta, the Calgary Fire Department, University of Alberta, Canoe Financial, Mitacs, Stawowski McGill, the Women's Executive Network, the Town of High River, the Town of Strathmore, and Service Canada.

Like the professional engineers' designation, the testing process is rigorous, takes several months to complete, and requires a minimum of 2,500 hours of coaching experience. This credential underpins the professional standards and ethics of the profession and is the final certification that a certified coach can attain. Fellow MCC, Ric Durrant commented, "I'm excited for Jenn as she becomes only the third professional coach in Calgary to be awarded the Master Certified Coach credential. To get there, you have to be a sought-after coach, who has earned a lot of respect from clients."

When working with executives Jenn focuses on learning and growth in several key areas including coaching for better accountability and clarity around choice management, setting clear priorities, critical thinking, and strategic leadership. All these key areas help to form the foundation of a strong enterprise and are extensions of leading HR practices in effective companies.

Craig Snodgrass, Mayor of High River and Incito client commented, "Jenn is very deserving of the Master Certified Coach achievement. In my work with her and Incito, she helped me to navigate from chaos leadership during the Alberta floods of 2013 to visionary leadership. What I truly value about Jenn's work is her innate understanding around how to build trust and depth into her coaching. She gave me the runway I needed for personal growth, which allowed me to become not only a skilled leader, but an authentic leader."

Notes to Editors:

Incito is a dedicated leadership and executive coaching organization with an excellent track record of success. Founded by Jenn Lofgren in 2009, the team of certified coaches at Incito works to inspire and deliver top-rate outcomes for the global executives they service. Focusing on the guiding principles of choice, curiosity, passion, challenge, humanity, and partnership, Jenn and her team help executives unlock their leadership potential.

Incito works with executives from across Canada including C-level teams in Calgary, Toronto, and Vancouver. Clients include Apache Canada, Devon Canada, the Government of Alberta, the Calgary Fire Department, the University of Alberta, Canoe Financial, Stawowski McGill, Mayfair Diagnostics, Scarlet Security, Mitacs, the Women's Executive Network, the Canadian Board Diversity Council, the Alberta Medical Association, the Town of High River, the Town of Strathmore, and Service Canada.

The International Coach Federation (ICF) has been addressing professional coaching standards since the 1990's, and there are now 20,000 ICF credentialed coaches worldwide. In addition to the three senior level MCC coaches in Calgary, clients have over 70 Professional Certified Coaches (PCC), and over 50 Associate Certified Coaches (ACC) to choose from.

Learn more at www.incito.ca.