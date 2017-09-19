Calgary Food Bank Announces First OctoberFeast

SOURCE: Calgary Food Bank
September 19, 2017 11:45 ET
There's Dumpling You Should Know...You Can Help Feed YYC
CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - Over 20 local restaurants have come together for the Calgary Food Bank's first OctoberFeast event from October 1 through 15th.
For only two weeks these Calgary restaurants will have a signature OctoberFeast dish available to their patrons with a portion of the proceeds going to the Calgary Food Bank. Each restaurant's chef will get creative incorporating at least two items from the food bank's most-needed items list.
Beltliner Diner
Avec Bistro
Provision
Yellow Door
Alloy
Market
5S17
Without Papers Pizza
Trolley 5
Citizen Bakery
Tavernatta
Fine Diner
Hotel Blackfoot
Wurst
Fairmont Palliser
Deerfoot Inn & Casino
Seed n Salt
Oakridge Pizza
National
Hyatt Regency
OctoberFeast is a new Calgary Food Bank event that will raise important funds to purchase fresh food for the Emergency Food Hampers. For more information or links to participating restaurants, visit http://www.calgaryfoodbank.com/octoberfeast/
#feedyyc
#OctoberFeastYYC
Media Contact:Shawna OgstonCommunications & Media RelationsDirect & Cell: 403.870.2009
