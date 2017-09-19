Calgary Food Bank Announces First OctoberFeast

There's Dumpling You Should Know...You Can Help Feed YYC

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - Over 20 local restaurants have come together for the Calgary Food Bank's first OctoberFeast event from October 1 through 15th.

For only two weeks these Calgary restaurants will have a signature OctoberFeast dish available to their patrons with a portion of the proceeds going to the Calgary Food Bank. Each restaurant's chef will get creative incorporating at least two items from the food bank's most-needed items list.

Beltliner Diner

Avec Bistro

Provision

Yellow Door

Alloy

Market

5S17

Without Papers Pizza

Trolley 5

Citizen Bakery

Tavernatta

Fine Diner

Hotel Blackfoot

Wurst

Fairmont Palliser

Deerfoot Inn & Casino

Seed n Salt

Oakridge Pizza

National

Hyatt Regency

OctoberFeast is a new Calgary Food Bank event that will raise important funds to purchase fresh food for the Emergency Food Hampers. For more information or links to participating restaurants, visit http://www.calgaryfoodbank.com/octoberfeast/

