February 03, 2017 08:30 ET

Calgary Food Bank: February Events

CALGARY, AB --(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - A list of Calgary Food Bank events and community food drives for the month of February:

That's Amore
Saturday, February 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Calgary Farmer's Market - 510 77 Avenue SE
Why not share a romantic brunch or lunch with that special someone while Rowdy Pianos fill the market with love songs. All tip requests will be donated to the Calgary Food Bank! Make fruit flower Valentine's with Poppy Innovations, and capture your love in their romantic photo booth.

Winefest Calgary
Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25
BMO Centre - 20 Roundup Way SW
Winefest Calgary is back to spoil your senses! All guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item or monetary donation for the Calgary Food Bank. Guests who donate to will be given a special prize ballot to be entered to win two tickets to the 2018 Winefest Calgary Saturday Afternoon Session!

Kinsmen - TaKIN' it to the Bank
Saturday, February 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Crowfoot Safeway, Westhills Safeway, Shawnessy Safeway
Help the Kinsmen and Kinettes with their Annual Food Bank Drive during their National Day of Kindness as they plan to raise food and funds for the Calgary Food Bank!

Visit the website for more information on these events and the Calgary Food Bank.

