Calgary Food Bank: October Events

OctoberFeast October 1-17

THERE'S DUMPLING YOU SHOULD KNOW ...YOU CAN HELP FEED YYC

Join us at our first ever OctoberFeast Event -- the scramble to ensure everyone has access to fresh nutritious food! OctoberFeast is an opportunity to try a unique signature dish at one (or more) of 20 local restaurants from October 1-15. Chefs were challenged to create the dish with at least two items from the Calgary Food Bank's most needed list. A portion of the proceeds from each signature dish will be used to purchase fresh food for the Calgary Food Bank.

OctoberFeast Competition

Tuesday, October 17, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Calgary Food Bank -- 5000 11th Street SE

Participating restaurants will have their signature dishes judged by the chefs from The Dream Centre, The Mustard Seed and Fresh Start before completing in a number of fun food challenges.

Prelude to Gratitude

Friday, October 6, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cardel Lifestyles -- 180 Quarry Park Blvd SE

"Acclaimed pianist, composer and author Serge Mazerand explores healing with music and words."

Interweaving well-known classical pieces with his own "compositions in the moment", Serge opens hearts and minds to insightful reflection that inspires audiences to explore and discover peace within. Serge will share thoughts and wisdom from his 7 Keys to Serenity and show how using these principles can provide better balance and greater peace of mind in the course of your busy life. Proceeds from the Prelude to Gratitude concert will benefit Fresh Start Recovery Centre and the Calgary Food Bank. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite for $25 each.

Calgary Rocky Mountain Wine & Food Festival

Friday, October 13, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 14, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

BMO Centre (Halls D & E) -- 20 Roundup Way SW

The Calgary Rocky Mountain Wine & Food Festival is returning to the BMO Centre October 13th and 14th and will once again be collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations in support of the Calgary Food Bank. Last year, Festival guests donated over $3,000 in food and funds. This year, let's raise even more!

Calgary's Annual Zombie Walk

Saturday, October 14, 12 p.m.

Olympic Plaza -- 228 8 Ave SE

Time for the annual "Rising of the Dead"! Put on your worst face and join the hoard of zombies as they saunter from Olympic Plaza to Tomkins Park. Arrive early at 12 pm to work on your makeup and meet fellow walkers. Food bank volunteers will be on site at Olympic Plaza collecting both non-perishable and monetary donations in exchange entry into the prize draws.

McKelvie Group Pumpkin Give Away

Saturday, October 21, 9 a.m.

Tuscany Club -- 212 Tuscany Way NW

Starting at 9:00 a.m. bring a non-perishable food item to the Pumpkin Patch at the Tuscany Club in exchange for a pumpkin. While supplies last these pumpkins go fast.

