CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - Staff and volunteers at the Calgary Food Bank are ready for the excitement of the 10th annual Put the Boots to Hunger™ campaign.

For the ten days of Stampede, pancake breakfasts and BBQs around the city will be collecting food and funds for families and individuals in crisis. Plus each night, a different company sponsors Logan Gorst and the Put the Boots to Hunger™ chuckwagon tarp, a component of the campaign that is possible by the generous donation from law firm Burnet Duckworth & Palmer LLP (BD&P).

We continue to meet unprecedented need so as we go into our summer months when we know that donations generally taper off, the timing of the campaign couldn't be better. For the first half of this year, each month more than 5,000 hampers were distributed, representing an average of 15,000 lives affected.

Calgarians, and visitors to our city, are so generous and we hope they can help achieve the same goal achieved in 2017. Last year, Put the Boots to Hunger™ raised over $340,000 in food and funds between the tarp sponsorship and involvement at community events. Since its inception in 2008, the campaign has raised almost $4 million towards a hunger-free community.

Watch for the Calgary Food Bank in your community and help us #boothunger and #feedyyc! For a list of events, visit www.calgaryfoodbank.com/boots

