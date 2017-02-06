Calian Reports on the Election of Directors Voting Results

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) - The following matter was voted upon at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of CALIAN GROUP LTD. (TSX:CGY) ("Calian" or the "Corporation") held on February 3, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario. This and other matters voted upon are described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders dated December 22, 2016 and Management Proxy Circular dated December 2, 2016.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Kenneth Loeb 4,554,284 99.39% 28,006 0.61% Jo-Anne Poirier 4,553,144 99.36% 29,146 0.64% Ray Basler 4,560,974 99.53% 21,316 0.47% Richard Vickers 4,553,084 99.36% 29,206 0.64% George Weber 4,560,944 99.53% 21,346 0.47% Kevin Ford 4,560,944 99.53% 21,346 0.47%

About Calian

Calian employs over 2,700 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets. The company's capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains. Calian's Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon plans, designs and implements complex communication systems for many of the world's space agencies and leading satellite manufacturers and operators. SED also provides contract manufacturing services for both private sector and military customers in North America.