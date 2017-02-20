Calibre Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 20, 2017) - Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE:CXB) (the "Company" or "Calibre") has granted 7,000,000 stock options at a price of $0.27 per share for a period of five years to various employees, officers, consultants, and directors of the Company. The options are subject to regulatory approval and are granted under the Company's stock option plan and include vesting provisions.

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre owns a 100% interest in over 413 km2 of mineral concessions in the Mining Triangle of Northeast Nicaragua including the Primavera Gold-Copper Project and Monte Carmelo Gold Project. Additionally the Company has optioned to IAMGOLD (176 km2) and Centerra Gold (253 km2) concessions covering an aggregate area of 429 km2 and is party to a joint venture on the 33.6 km2 Rosita D gold-copper-silver project with Rosita Mining Corporation. Major shareholders of Calibre include gold producer B2Gold Corp, Pierre Lassonde and management.

Calibre Mining Corp.

Greg Smith, P.Geo., President and CEO

