CaliBurger Announces New Canadian Partnership

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - CaliBurger™ announced today that it has entered into an agreement with K Franchise Systems (CaliBurger's existing partner for British Columbia, Washington state and Oregon) to develop the rest of Canada. The first restaurant will likely open later this year.

Reyaz A. Kassamali, President and CEO of KFS, stated: "After our hugely successful opening in downtown Vancouver last year, we are very excited to extend our partnership with CaliBurger to cover the rest of Canada. We see a lot of potential for this cutting-edge burger concept in the Canadian market, in particular in major metropolitan markets. In fact, our first order of business will be to relocate the existing CaliBurger in Waterloo, Ontario to a more central location in Toronto, which we expect to open a little later this year." Kassamali further commented that they are currently in talks with potential franchisees in other major cities across Canada.

ABOUT CALIBURGER

Founded in Santa Monica, California, CaliBurger is a 21st-century revival of the classic California burger joint by featuring California-style burgers with an interactive in-store technology experience. The menu consists of fresh (never frozen!), made-to-order premium quality burgers, chicken sandwiches, fresh hand-cut fries, all at an accessible price point in today's market. Most CaliBurgers are fully licensed, so also have handspun milkshakes, which can be ordered virgin, spiked with bourbon, rum or Bailey's, and/or with a shot of Stumptown Nitro Cold Brew coffee on tap. Local craft beers are also available on tap. CaliBurger visitors can play a selection of video games like Minecraft and Fun Wall's #Blitz or GemJump against other guests on a large, interactive video wall. The restaurants also integrate other technological features into the dining experience, such as wireless, in-table charging stations, or advance ordering from a smartphone app or the web, which allow guests to skip the line.

CaliBurger currently has restaurants in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. CaliBurger ranked #1 on Bloomberg Global's Top Five restaurants in Hong Kong for its "rocking burgers" and was Huffington Post's top burger concept to watch in 2014.

For more information, please visit www.caliburgerfranchise.ca