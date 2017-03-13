California Awards Haley & Aldrich a Multi-Year Contract for Groundwater Pollution, Remediation Training

BURLINGTON, MA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Haley & Aldrich, an engineering and environmental consulting firm, announced today that the California State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) has awarded it a three-year contract to train state regulators on key issues and best practices in groundwater hydrology, groundwater pollution, and remediation. The firm will team with Princeton Groundwater Inc., the leading global provider of groundwater pollution, hydrology, and remediation training.

"Assessing and cleaning up contaminated sites requires comprehensive knowledge of the nature and extent of subsurface contamination, and effective methods to remove or treat the contaminants in situ," said Murray Einarson, Haley & Aldrich Principal in Hydrogeology. "We are pleased to work with Princeton Groundwater to share our understanding of those issues with California environmental regulators."

The first of the courses will take place March 13-17, 2017, in San Francisco. Einarson and Rich Rago, Haley & Aldrich Practice Leader in Vapor Intrusion, who will serve as instructors, are expanding the Groundwater Pollution and Hydrology course curriculum to include California-specific topics. Einarson and Rago are also regular instructors in the Princeton Remediation Course. The training contract for the state of California includes two, one-week training sessions for regulators per year, for three years.

About Princeton Groundwater

Princeton Groundwater Inc. has offered cutting-edge short courses on groundwater hydrology, pollution, and remediation for the last 30 years. The courses attract regulators, students, consultants, and site owners from around the world. Many state and local regulatory agencies, consulting firms, and Fortune 500 companies rely on the Princeton courses as the primary technical training courses for their staff. More than 20,000 people have attended the Princeton Groundwater courses.

About Haley & Aldrich

Haley & Aldrich, Inc. is committed to delivering the value its clients need on their capital, operations, and environmental projects. Haley & Aldrich's one-team approach allows it to draw from 600 engineers, scientists, and constructors in nearly 30 offices for creative collaboration and expert solutions.

