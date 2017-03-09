California Community Foundation Awards $1.4 Million to Protect Immigrant Communities

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - The California Community Foundation (CCF) will immediately award $1.4 million in rapid response grants to 19 organizations as part of its coordinated commitment to immigrant inclusion and protection.

These grants deliver critical support to organizations providing impacted communities with Know Your Rights workshops, legal representation, policy advocacy and citizenship. The goal is to offer the highest level of protection to immigrant families in need.

The recently issued immigration executive orders do not represent our nation's core values of liberty, justice and due process. These policies threaten to upend the lives of some our most vulnerable community members.

"Los Angeles is a tribute to the power and positive impact of immigration. The creativity and prosperity that define our region stem directly from the incredible diversity of cultures and voices that represent it. Because we are a welcoming community, the world's best, brightest and most dedicated call our region home," said California Community Foundation President and CEO Antonia Hernández. "We are proud to support the organizations working tirelessly to ensure all people have access to legal services and the due process they rightly deserve."

The funding is part of the California Community Foundation's broader public/private collaboration with other foundations like Weingart Foundation, The California Endowment, James Irvine Foundation and local governments like Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. The collaboration seeks to leverage the collective resources of the philanthropic and public sectors to respond to immediate community needs across the City and County.

As the Administration increases its detention and deportation efforts, Los Angeles County communities stand to be among the hardest hit; not just socially, but economically as immigrant workers represent more than 40 percent of the region's overall labor force.

Our collective wellbeing and economic power is inextricably linked to the past, present and future contributions of immigrants.

Strengthening immigrant communities is part of CCF's long history of working to support the inclusion of all people in the civic and economic fabric of Los Angeles. CCF is committed to helping more new Americans integrate and thrive so together we can build a stronger and more prosperous future for all Angelenos.

Please see the full list of grantees below.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice Los Angeles

California Immigrant Policy Center

Black Alliance for Just Immigration

Central American Resource Center

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA)

Council of Mexican Federations (COFEM)

Council on American-Islamic Relations California, Los Angeles

Immigrant Defenders Law Center

Korean Resource Center

Mexican American Legal Defense & Educational Fund

National Day Laborer Organizing Network

National Immigration Law Center

Public Counsel

UCLA Dream Resource Center Regents of the University of California Los Angeles

Undocumedia, Inc.

NALEO Educational Fund

University of California - UC Undocumented Legal Services Center

Town Hall Los Angeles

California Bar Foundation

