California Community Foundation Awards $5.1 Million to Build a Stronger Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - The California Community Foundation (CCF) has awarded $5,130,787 through 52 grants to Los Angeles County nonprofit organizations working to address pressing needs and improve the lives of Los Angeles County residents.

CCF's grants this quarter include $1,435,000 to provide critical support to immigrant rights organizations working to defend due process and empower new American communities to thrive through CCF's Immigrant Integration initiative. These grants offer a rapid response to the changing policy environment and focus on promoting citizenship and naturalization, expanding access to legal representation and "Know Your Rights" education among immigrant communities.

Nonprofit partners of the Los Angeles Scholars Investment Fund (LASIF) received $1,680,000 in grants to help young Angelenos prepare for, pay for and succeed in college. Launched in 2012 in partnership with the College Futures Foundation, LASIF combines college and financial aid guidance services with need-based scholarships, and has granted more than $15 million to partners working on innovative ways to ensure college access and success for thousands of low-income students.

"Our work is made possible by the generosity of our donors, the dedication and innovation of nonprofits and the vision of the public and private sector partners who have joined us in our mission," said CCF President & CEO Antonia Hernández. "Working together with the diverse communities that define Los Angeles County, we can build a future in which all residents have the opportunity to thrive."

Additional grants this quarter reflect CCF's diverse priority areas in the arts, civic engagement, education, health, housing and economic opportunity and youth empowerment.

Please see below for a full list of grants this quarter.

The California Community Foundation has served as a public, charitable organization since 1915, empowering donors to pursue their own personal passions and to collaborate with us in addressing the root causes of challenges in Los Angeles County. CCF stewards $1.5 billion in assets and manages 1,600 charitable foundations, funds and legacies. For more information, please visit calfund.org.