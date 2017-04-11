California Community Foundation Awards $5.1 Million to Build a Stronger Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - The California Community Foundation (CCF) has awarded $5,130,787 through 52 grants to Los Angeles County nonprofit organizations working to address pressing needs and improve the lives of Los Angeles County residents.
CCF's grants this quarter include $1,435,000 to provide critical support to immigrant rights organizations working to defend due process and empower new American communities to thrive through CCF's Immigrant Integration initiative. These grants offer a rapid response to the changing policy environment and focus on promoting citizenship and naturalization, expanding access to legal representation and "Know Your Rights" education among immigrant communities.
Nonprofit partners of the Los Angeles Scholars Investment Fund (LASIF) received $1,680,000 in grants to help young Angelenos prepare for, pay for and succeed in college. Launched in 2012 in partnership with the College Futures Foundation, LASIF combines college and financial aid guidance services with need-based scholarships, and has granted more than $15 million to partners working on innovative ways to ensure college access and success for thousands of low-income students.
"Our work is made possible by the generosity of our donors, the dedication and innovation of nonprofits and the vision of the public and private sector partners who have joined us in our mission," said CCF President & CEO Antonia Hernández. "Working together with the diverse communities that define Los Angeles County, we can build a future in which all residents have the opportunity to thrive."
Additional grants this quarter reflect CCF's diverse priority areas in the arts, civic engagement, education, health, housing and economic opportunity and youth empowerment.
Please see below for a full list of grants this quarter.
The California Community Foundation has served as a public, charitable organization since 1915, empowering donors to pursue their own personal passions and to collaborate with us in addressing the root causes of challenges in Los Angeles County. CCF stewards $1.5 billion in assets and manages 1,600 charitable foundations, funds and legacies. For more information, please visit calfund.org.
|
|CALIFORNIA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION GRANTS BY FUNDING AREA
|March 2017
|
|PROGRAMS & INITIATIVES
|
|NUMBER
OF GRANTS
|
|AMOUNT
|Arts
|Company of Angels
CRE Outreach
EngAGE, Inc.
Hatchery Arts aka Hollywood Fringe Festival
Tia Chucha's Centro Cultural
|
|5
|
|$415,000
|Civic Engagement & Public Policy
|YMCA
Latino Equality Alliance
Digital Democracy
|
|3
|
|$390,000
|Education Pipeline
|City Year - Los Angeles
Summer Algebra Institute
Spark - Los Angeles
|
|3
|
|$385,000
|Health
|Equality California Institute
ONEgeneration
Memorial Care Medical Center Foundation
Services and Advocacy for Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Elders
L.A. Community Health Project
UCLA Family Medicine
UCLA Pediatrics
USC Neurology
|
|8
|
|$ 401,259
|Housing & Economic Opportunity
|Opportunity Fund
L.A. Kitchen
Meet Each Need With Dignity
Uncommon Good
|
|4
|
|$292,441
|Immigrant Integration
|Asian Americans Advancing Justice Los Angeles
California Immigrant Policy Center
Black Alliance for Just Immigration
Central American Resource Center
Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA)
COFEM
Council on American-Islamic Relations California
Immigrant Defenders Law Center
Korean Resource Center
Mexican American Legal Defense & Educational Fund
National Day Laborer Organizing Network
National Immigration Law Center
Public Counsel
Regents of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA Dream Resource Center)
Undocumedia, Inc.
NALEO Educational Fund
University of California - UC Undocumented Legal Services Center
Town Hall Los Angeles
California Bar Foundation
|
|19
|
|$1,435,000
|Los Angeles Scholars Investment Fund
|Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles
Bright Prospect
Heart of Los Angeles
Pasadena City College Foundation (Upward Bound Programs)
Project GRAD Los Angeles
United Friends of the Children
University of Southern California (Neighborhood Academic Initiative)
Walking Shield
|
|8
|
|$1,680,000
|Youth Empowerment
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles
California Youth Connection
|
|2
|
|$132,807
|GRAND TOTAL
|
|52
|
|$5,130,787
|
|
|
|
|