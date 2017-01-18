California Purchasing Group Launches with Government Bid Opportunities

SACRAMENTO, CA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - With the launch of the California Purchasing Group this week on BidNet Direct, government contractors gain one central location for open solicitations. Bids found on the site are from state departments, counties, cities, schools districts, non profits and other public agencies across the state. All interested vendors are encouraged to register at www.BidNetDirect.com/california.

The California Purchasing Group is a bid system that makes it easier for companies to access thousands of business opportunities from local and state government agencies throughout California. Along with a central portal to search through bids, registered vendors also receive automatic notification of postings that are categorized within their specific industry.

Any company interested in viewing a sample of these open bid opportunities is welcome to do so at www.BidNetDirect.com/california, but must be a registered statewide notification vendor to view details of the solicitation. For more information about the California Purchasing Group or registering, vendors can contact Vendor Support at 800-835-4603 option 2, Monday-Friday from 5:00am to 5:00pm PT.

Local government buyers interested in using the California Purchasing Group to advertise their solicitations and expand vendor outreach can schedule a demo at www.BidNetDirect.com/buyer-demo.

About BidNet's E-Sourcing Solution

BidNet's e-Sourcing solution, SourceSuite, provides local government agencies with a full sourcing solution including vendor management, bid distribution, bid evaluation, contract management and vendor performance management. With years of input from procurement professionals, BidNet has designed 17 regional purchasing groups to address the specific bid and vendor management needs of public purchasing. To learn more about the benefits to local government agencies, please visit www.BidNetDirect.com/buyers. Full feature and sourcing module information is available at www.SourceSuite.com.

