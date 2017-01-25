California Water Service Group Contributes $665,000 to Improve Quality of Life in Communities It Serves

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - California Water Service Group (Group) ( NYSE : CWT) ended 2016 with more than $665,000 in donations to charitable organizations in California, Washington, Hawaii, and New Mexico, making 2016 one of the most charitable years in company history.

Among its donations, the Group provided $60,000 in college scholarships to 24 students from its service areas. It also supported a variety of local non-profits that provide essential services, such as the Esplanade House in Chico, Rescue Mission in Oroville, Valley Oaks Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Visalia, the American Cancer Society in Bakersfield, and the Alpine Senior Center in Lucerne. According to Cal Water President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki, these contributions come from stockholder funds as part of the Group's corporate philanthropic giving program.

Also included in 2016 contributions was more than $27,000 to the Salvation Army to provide relief for families affected by the Erskine Fire, as well as $174,000 to local charitable organizations as part of the company's annual Operation Gobble program to help provide housing, social services, holiday meals, and other assistance to residents in need.

In addition to making financial contributions, the Group encourages employees to volunteer. This year, employees volunteered and helped collect donations for the Salvation Army, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Toys for Tots, United Way, Children's Home of Stockton, Dixon Family Services, Red Cross, Boys and Girls Clubs, American Cancer Society, and other organizations.

"California Water Service Group is dedicated to helping improve the quality of life of those in our service areas, where and when they need it most," Kropelnicki said. "Partnering with local non-profits that can best serve those in need is a manifestation of our unwavering commitment to deliver quality, service, and value."

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to approximately 2 million people in more than 100 California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii communities. California Water Service was ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Water Utilities in the West" in 2016 by J.D. Power in its inaugural Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study. Group's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWT." Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

