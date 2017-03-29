California Water Service Group Opens Application Period for 2017 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington Subsidiaries

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - California Water Service Group ( NYSE : CWT) will award $60,000 in college and higher-education scholarships this summer through the company's annual College Scholarship Program to eligible students residing in the company's service areas. Two grand-prize winners in the 2017-2018 cycle will receive $10,000 each, with additional recipients receiving smaller awards for study in the next academic year.

Scholarship recipients will be determined by academic achievement, community service, and financial need. These contributions are part of the company's philanthropic giving program and are not paid by Cal Water's customers. The scholarship is administered by Scholarship Management Services, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

To be eligible for a scholarship, students or their parents must live in a California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, or Washington Water Service service area; plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college or vocational-technical school; and not already possess a degree or diploma from an accredited two- or four-year college or vocational-technical school.

"Year after year, we are amazed by the caliber of students who apply for our scholarship program; we have seen trailblazers, students who are the first in their families to attend college, people with a heart for community service and helping others, and some impressive scholastic achievements," said President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki. "We are committed to improving the quality of life in the communities we serve, and we are delighted to continue to play a part in helping these impactful young men and women pursue a higher education and make a difference in their communities."

California students interested in learning more about the scholarship program or applying should visit www.calwater.com/scholarship. Hawaii students may visit www.hawaiiwaterservice.com/community, and Washington students should go to www.wawater.com/community. The application period for the Group's fourth annual scholarship will close on May 1, 2017.

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to approximately 2 million people in more than 100 California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii communities. California Water Service was ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Water Utilities in the West" in 2016 by J.D. Power in its inaugural Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study. Group's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWT." Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

