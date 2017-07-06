California Water Service Group Schedules Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 6, 2017) - California Water Service Group ( NYSE : CWT) today announced that its second quarter 2017 earnings results will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET with its teleconference to follow at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

All stockholders and interested investors are invited to listen to the teleconference. The 2017 second quarter conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-397-0272 or 1-719-457-2644 and keying in ID# 7248995. A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 27, 2017 through Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at 1-888-203-1112 or 1-719-457-0820, enter the passcode ID# 7248995. The replay will also be available under the investor relations tab at www.calwatergroup.com. President and Chief Executive Officer, Martin A. Kropelnicki and Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Thomas F. Smegal will host the call. Prior to the call, Cal Water will furnish a slide presentation on its website at 6:00 a.m. PDT.

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, Inc., CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to approximately 2 million people in more than 100 California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii communities. California Water Service Group's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWT." Additional information is available at our web site at www.calwatergroup.com.

1720 North First Street

San Jose, CA 95112-4598