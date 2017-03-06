California's Local Water Leaders Gather in Sacramento for ACWA's Annual Legislative Symposium

SACRAMENTO, CA--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - More than 100 local California water leaders will gather in Sacramento March 8 to hear legislators' perspectives on California's most pressing water issues during the Association of California Water Agencies' (ACWA) annual Legislative Symposium.

ACWA members representing agencies from around the state will listen to panel discussions on the Brown Administration's proposal for "Making Water Conservation a Way of Life" as well as water financing proposals pending in the California Legislature. Sen. Robert Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys), chair of the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee, will talk about the state's critical water issues during a luncheon address. The agenda is here.

Other speakers and panelists at the symposium include: Assembly Member Marc Levine (D-San Rafael); California Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa); Assembly Member Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella), chair of the Assembly Water, Parks and Wildlife Committee; Kip Lipper, chief policy advisor on energy and environment for the Office of Senate President pro Tem Kevin de León; and Gail Delihant, director, California Government Affairs, Western Growers Association.

WHAT: ACWA's 2017 Legislative Symposium

WHEN: Wednesday, March 8

WHERE: Sacramento Convention Center, Sacramento, CA

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 430 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com. ACWA also manages Save Our Water -- the state's official water conservation outreach program -- in partnership with the California Department of Water Resources. More information is at www.saveourwater.com.