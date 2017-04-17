CaliPharms Enters Acquisition Discussions with California Cannabis Retailers, Inc.

RIVERSIDE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - CaliPharms, Inc. ( OTC PINK : KGET), a Company operating in the California Medicinal Cannabis industry, publicly trading under the OTC Markets symbol "KGET" is pleased to announce that CaliPharms has entered into acquisition discussions with United Cannabis Retailers, Inc. United Cannabis Retailers, Inc. is a cannabis product development company entering unfulfilled market niches in the cannabis sector. UCR is rolling out their first conceptual product line Canna-Kitchen this year. UCR is focused on promoting its brands.

CaliPharms continues its rapid growth model by adding a product development company to its acquisition plans. CaliPharms has already acquired two cannabis farms and began development of a THC and CBD powder bulk sales network. The next phase of growth planned is entering the retail market with edibles and other cannabis products at the retail level. With the anticipated recreational laws going into effect next year, CaliPharms will have itself positioned to be an industry leader throughout the state of California.

Bo Linton, CEO CaliPharms, stated, "Our strategic plan to make cannabis products from our own farms is coming together with this targeted product development acquisition. We are strategically aligned with a cannabis network that is affording us to grow at an enormous rate. Our goal is for CaliPharms to be the brand consumers recognize and trust as the best quality and value to purchase. We have just gotten started and look at what we have achieved since the end of December 2016."

Canna-Kitchen CEO, Michael Ferguson stated, "Joining CaliPharms will give us a larger platform to bring our special products to the market en mass. We are excited to continue our forward growth. The benefits of aligning ourselves with this new marijuana industry powerhouse (CaliPharms) are numerous. We couldn't be more pleased."

United Cannabis Retailers is hitting the market with its all new product line and developing new products.

Canna Kitchen utilizes the finest ingredients and purest cannabis extracts. Giving home chefs a chance to make delicious, accurately dosed homemade cannabis edibles.

Some of the products include; Canna Brownies, Canna Cookies, Canna Olive Oil, Canna Corn Syrup, Canna Coconut Oil, Canna Canola Oil

About CaliPharms, Inc.

CaliPharms Inc., trading under the symbol (KGET) which trades under its former name "Kleangas Energy Technologies, Inc." is a medical marijuana-cannabis business. The Company operates through its 51% owned subsidiary County Junction Farms, Inc., and Pacific Cannabis Growers, Inc. within the State of California. The Company currently is focused within the medical marijuana-cannabis industry. The second tier of development for the company will be to expand into other sectors that support the legalized cannabis industry. The company intends to expand its operations as the laws for each individual State change and allow.

About Country Junction Farms, Inc.

Founded in 2010, Country Junction Farms is a fully permitted cultivator of medical cannabis within the State of California.

About Pacific Cannabis Growers, Inc.

PCG is a medical cannabis farm that is currently in the process of permitting land in Humboldt County for cultivation of medical cannabis. PCG currently is fully funded for one year of cultivation.

