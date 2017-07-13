CaliPharms Humboldt County Medical Cannabis Facility Reports Full Production

RIVERSIDE, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - CaliPharms, Inc. ( OTC PINK : KGET), a Company operating in the California Medicinal Cannabis industry, publicly trading under the OTC Markets symbol "KGET," continues its successful production of medicinal cannabis in Humboldt County.

CaliPharms' subsidiary, Pacific Cannabis Grower's (PCG) grow season is in full swing. All of the 10,000 sq/ft of canopy space is being utilized by its highly desirable strain line up. The plants are healthy and being tended to daily by expert growers. PCG is expecting to harvest between 1500-2250 lbs of cannabis flower before this year. This projected income will allow us to acquire commercial greenhouses and cultivation equipment to increase our yield and quality, paving the way for multiple harvests throughout the year. Management is very excited that everything is progressing as planned.

On May 15, 2017, Pacific Cannabis Growers, Inc. was issued a 10,000 sq-ft Mixed-light grow permit by the County of Humboldt. This was the 21st commercial cannabis permit awarded by the county of Humboldt out of nearly 2,400 applicants.

President of CaliPharms, Inc. Bo Linton stated, "All the hard work and planning is now in full effect. Our professional staff at PCG has the medical cannabis plants growing healthy. Our team will continue to monitor and manage the crops and we expect great results in our first harvests and then many more to come."

Linton further stated, "CaliPharms continues to seek strategic acquisitions as well as adding new management team to our staff as we grow. Initially we want to streamline all of our processes and expand when we are ready."

About CaliPharms, Inc.

CaliPharms, Inc., trading under the symbol (KGET) which trades under its former name "Kleangas Energy Technologies, Inc." is a medical marijuana-cannabis business. The Company operates through its 51% owned subsidiary County Junction Farms, Inc., and Pacific Cannabis Growers, Inc. within the State of California. The Company currently is focused within the medical marijuana-cannabis industry. The second tier of development for the company will be to expand into other sectors that support the legalized cannabis industry. The company intends to expand its operations as the laws for each individual State change and allow.

About Country Junction Farms, Inc.

Founded in 2010, Country Junction Farms is a fully permitted cultivator of medical cannabis within the State of California.

About Pacific Cannabis Growers, Inc.

PCG is a medical cannabis farm that is currently in the process of permitting land in Humboldt County for cultivation of medical cannabis. PCG currently is fully funded for one year of cultivation.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as CaliPharms or KGET or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Investment into a microcap company is a high risk investment and it should only be considered if you are able to afford a total loss of the investment. Laws and Regulations of Marijuana are currently in direct contradiction between California and Federal Law and these factors should be a part of your consideration when making an investment into KGET.