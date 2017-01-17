Calix to Announce Fourth Quarter and FY2016 Financial Results on February 14th

SOURCE: Calix, Inc.
January 17, 2017 08:30 ET
PETALUMA, CA--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that the company will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results on February 14th after the market closes. Calix will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.
Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the Calix Investor Relations website at http://investor-relations.calix.com/. The conference call is also available via teleconference by dialing (877) 407-4019 or international (201) 689-8337 with conference ID#13634079. The conference call and webcast will include forward-looking information.
A replay of the conference call will also be available at http://investor-relations.calix.com/ following the completion of the call. The call will be archived at http://investor-relations.calix.com/.
Upcoming Investor Conference Participation
Calix, Inc. today also announced management will participate in the following investor conference during the first quarter of 2017:
Details for this event are available in the Events & Presentations section at http://investor-relations.calix.com/.
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) pioneered Software Defined Access (SDA) and is a global leader in platform innovations for Access Networks. Its portfolio of access systems and services combines AXOS, the revolutionary platform for access, with Compass cloud, an innovative SDA-based framework for network data analytics and subscriber experience assurance. Together, they enable communications service providers to transform their businesses and be the winning service providers of tomorrow. For more information, visit the Calix website at www.calix.com.
Investor Inquiries:Thomas J. Dinges, CFADirector of Investor Relations408-474-0080Tom.Dinges@Calix.com
