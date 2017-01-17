Calix to Announce Fourth Quarter and FY2016 Financial Results on February 14th

PETALUMA, CA--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Calix, Inc. ( NYSE : CALX) today announced that the company will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results on February 14th after the market closes. Calix will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the Calix Investor Relations website at http://investor-relations.calix.com/. The conference call is also available via teleconference by dialing (877) 407-4019 or international (201) 689-8337 with conference ID#13634079. The conference call and webcast will include forward-looking information.

A replay of the conference call will also be available at http://investor-relations.calix.com/ following the completion of the call. The call will be archived at http://investor-relations.calix.com/.

Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

Calix, Inc. today also announced management will participate in the following investor conference during the first quarter of 2017:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on February 27th in San Francisco, CA

Details for this event are available in the Events & Presentations section at http://investor-relations.calix.com/.

