Call for Magazines to Host the 2017 Magazine Grands Prix Fellow

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - The Canadian Magazine Awards / Grands prix du magazine are now accepting expressions of interest to host the 2017 Magazine Grands Prix Fellow.

The submission deadline is Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Magazines interested in hosting a Fellow can access and complete the application form at maggrandsprix.ca/fellowships.

"The Magazine Grands Prix Fellowship is a key component of our awards program's commitment to diversity, inclusion and equity. By matching emerging magazine talent with Canadian host magazines, it directly invests in the future of our sector," said Matthew Holmes, Magazines Canada's President and CEO. "When we launched the Magazine Grands Prix, we were clear that we envisioned much more than an awards gala. The Fellowship is an important way to support a new generation of magazine creators as they gain work experience, broaden their professional network and forge contacts in our industry. We encourage host magazines to join us in this prestigious partnership."

Magazine Grands Prix Fellowships are open to Canadian journalists, landed immigrants, students and graduates as they work on stories that explore issues that matter to our country. The inaugural theme for the 2017 Fellowship is Indigenous Issues.

The 2017 Fellow will be announced on April 27, 2017 at the Magazine Grands Prix presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto. The successful candidate will choose their host magazine from the eligible expressions of interest. The Fellow will work remotely or on-site, learn from lead mentors at a host publication, and gain valuable work experience in the magazine business.

For more information on the Fellowship program and to complete the host magazine expression of interest form, visit maggrandsprix.ca/fellowships.

About the Magazine Grands Prix

On April 27, 2017, a bold new awards program will celebrate the best of Canada's magazine media. The Magazine Grands Prix include 26 categories, open to submissions from any platform and extended to new media applications, including videography, motion graphics and multi-platform treatment. The Magazine Grands Prix will also present a series of fellowships to Canadian journalists working on stories that explore in depth the issues that are most important to Canadians. Visit maggrandsprix.ca.

About Magazines Canada

Magazines Canada is the national association representing the majority of Canadian-owned, Canadian-content consumer, cultural, specialty, professional and business magazines. French and English member titles cover a wide range of interests across multiple platforms including arts and culture, business and professional, lifestyle and food, news and politics, sports and leisure, women and youth. The association focuses on government affairs, professional development, coordinating national awards programs and marketing campaigns, and delivering services that meet the needs of the magazine industry. Visit magazinescanada.ca.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/28/11G131612/Images/CMA_Logo_teal_Web-fd2c19ade36a8161ab332fd9fc4740f7.jpg