Call for Nominations for the Best Benefits Practices and the Rising Star Awards

Raise your company's profile with an award from the region's leading provider of benefits education

WALTHAM, MA --(Marketwired - September 18, 2017) - The New England Employee Benefits Council (NEEBC) announces it is accepting nominations for its Best Practices Awards. NEEBC will honor the most innovative employee benefits programs in New England, including initiatives in health and welfare, retirement, wellness, total rewards strategy, and plan design and administration. NEEBC is also seeking nominations for its Rising Star Award; an award designed to recognize an individual new to the benefits profession who has demonstrated exceptional promise, dedication and accomplishment.

"Our Best Practice Awards are a unique opportunity for employers to showcase their creative approach to employee benefits programs and get recognition for their organization," commented Patty Houpt, Executive Director of NEEBC. Winners of the Best Practices Award will present details about their exceptional benefits program to 200+ attendees at NEEBC's Best Practices Conference on December 7 in Boston. Houpt further noted, "The Rising Star Award acknowledges the accomplishments of a future generation of benefits professionals -- an important mission for our organization." The Rising Star Award winner will be honored at the event with the Crystal Award and receive a one-year NEEBC membership.

Ryan Millar, three-time member of the USA Olympic men's volleyball team and a Senior Director with Partners in Leadership, Inc., will keynote the Best Practices Conference. The event will also feature nationally-recognized speakers who address the hottest topics in employee benefits. Attendees will get insight into trends, best practices, and legislative changes in healthcare, retirement, and wellness. The conference is the place to get the latest industry news and network with New England's leading benefits professionals.

To submit your benefits department initiative, nominate a client or submit a Rising Star application, access the nomination forms at www.neebc.org. All submissions are due September 29. More information is available at www.neebc.org, by calling 781.684.8700 or emailing patty@neebc.org.

About NEEBC

NEEBC (www.neebc.org) is a Waltham, Massachusetts nonprofit that advances knowledge and education in employee benefits. NEEBC's 1,250 members manage benefits for an estimated 2.5 million employees. Members include employers and providers of benefits consulting and services throughout New England. NEEBC's monthly educational programs feature presentations by guest speakers on topics of interest to the benefits community. Members have the opportunity to discuss ideas, become informed about new developments in the field and network with peers. Follow NEEBC on Facebook, LinkedIn and on Twitter at @NEEBC. Find out about the benefits of membership by watching our video on YouTube. Join the conference conversation on Twitter at #NEEBCBest17.