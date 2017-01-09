Call for Papers Issued for 2017 CHC Safety & Quality Summit in Dallas

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - The formal call for papers is officially out for the 2017 CHC Safety & Quality Summit, focusing on the theme "Can we truly manage all of the risk: what if the barriers are not as robust as we think?"

In its 12 year history, the Summit has grown to become an industry-leading aviation safety event. This year's Summit will take place Sept. 27 through Sept. 29 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, located near Dallas, Texas.

Each year, the Summit draws hundreds of attendees who gather to hear speakers including experts from the aviation, oil & gas and safety industries. Speakers share best practices and present on topics with an aim toward making the helicopter transport and aviation industry better through promoting excellence in safety and human factors, and maintaining a robust safety environment.

Most sessions have a 90-minute scheduled timeframe, however that can vary depending on the topic presented. Those interested in leading a session during the three day event are encouraged to visit www.chcsafetyqualitysummit.com to access submission form for papers and other information. Submissions should include proposed session titles, a description or outline, objectives and audience benefits, a brief presenter bibliography and contact details. Relevant topics may include (but are not limited to):

Integrity and Management

Compliance Monitoring

Technology and Safety Methods of Training

Crisis Management

Organizational Leadership and Viability

Fatigue Risk Management

Human Factors

Risk Assessment and Hazard Management

Human Error Management

Flight Data Monitoring

HUMS

Organizational Causes of Accidents

Sustaining and Improving Industry Safety

Management System for Reducing Safety Risk and Business Risk

Safety Management Tools

Crew Resource Management

Practical Tools

Please send all submissions via email to summit@chc.ca.

About CHC

CHC Helicopter is a leader in enabling customers to go further, do more and come home safely, including oil and gas companies, government search-and-rescue agencies and organizations requiring helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul services through the Heli-One segment.