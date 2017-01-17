Call for Papers Now Open for In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2017

Super Saver Registration Open, Sponsorship Opportunities Available

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced a Call for Papers for the first annual In-Memory Computing Europe, taking place June 20-21, 2017 at the Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre. The Call for Papers for the In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2017 will end on February 27, 2017. Sponsorship opportunities for the In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2017 are available. Super Saver registration discounts end on April 23, 2017.

Organized by GridGain Systems, the In-Memory Computing Summit (IMCS) is held in Europe and North America. They are the only industry-wide events that focus on the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. The conferences are attended by technical decision makers, business decision makers, operations experts, DevOps and developers. The attendees make or influence purchasing decisions about in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC solutions. The In-Memory Computing Summit Europe Conference Committee is looking for talks on a variety of topics including:

What is new and upcoming in in-memory computing

Best design practices and performance optimization

High availability, clustering and replication

Streaming data processing

Machine learning

Monitoring, management and automation tools and best practices

User stories and business use cases

In-memory computing as a cloud-based service

In-memory computing in the cloud and containers (AWS, OpenStack, Docker and more)

Industry leaders, technical experts and visionaries can submit their proposals via the conference website. Notification of proposal acceptances will be sent via email by March 15, 2017.

IMCS Europe 2017 Conference Committee

The Conference Committee includes extraordinary industry veterans with a deep understanding of in-memory computing history and trends:

Robert Barr, Conference Chairman, Middleware Head of Development and Data Grid, Barclays -- Rob has worked in IT for 17 years and in financial services for the last nine. He acts as the In-Memory Data Grid SME for Barclays and co-chairs the Caching and NoSQL Communities of Practice. Rob helps organize and run the Docklands branch of the London Java Community, a 5000+ strong collective of Java enthusiasts.

-- Rob has worked in IT for 17 years and in financial services for the last nine. He acts as the In-Memory Data Grid SME for Barclays and co-chairs the Caching and NoSQL Communities of Practice. Rob helps organize and run the Docklands branch of the London Java Community, a 5000+ strong collective of Java enthusiasts. Lieven Merckx, IT Architect - Senior Expert, ING Bank Belgium -- With over 32 years of experience in information technology related to infrastructure and software engineering, Lieven designs the architecture for hosting IMDG and IMCG. He is passionate about designing performant, scalable and highly available systems that meet today's ING direct-banking customer expectations.

-- With over 32 years of experience in information technology related to infrastructure and software engineering, Lieven designs the architecture for hosting IMDG and IMCG. He is passionate about designing performant, scalable and highly available systems that meet today's ING direct-banking customer expectations. Herman van Hovell, Software Engineer, Databricks; Apache Spark Committer -- Herman is a Spark committer working on Spark SQL at Databricks. Before joining Databricks, he worked as a consultant working for clients in banking, manufacturing and logistics. His interests include database systems, optimization and simulation.

-- Herman is a Spark committer working on Spark SQL at Databricks. Before joining Databricks, he worked as a consultant working for clients in banking, manufacturing and logistics. His interests include database systems, optimization and simulation. Nikita Ivanov, Founder and CTO, GridGain -- A founder of the Apache® Ignite™ project and CTO of GridGain Systems, Nikita has led the development of GridGain's advanced and distributed in-memory data processing technologies. Nikita has over 20 years of experience in software application development, building HPC and middleware platforms.

-- A founder of the Apache® Ignite™ project and CTO of GridGain Systems, Nikita has led the development of GridGain's advanced and distributed in-memory data processing technologies. Nikita has over 20 years of experience in software application development, building HPC and middleware platforms. Chris Goodall, Director, CG Consultancy -- Chris has over 17 years of technology experience, development through to management, and has held senior technology positions for IBM, UBS Investment Bank and Citigroup. CG Consultancy specializes in tech turnaround for fast-growth businesses, due diligence reviews for investors, and providing and managing consulting teams for project implementation.

-- Chris has over 17 years of technology experience, development through to management, and has held senior technology positions for IBM, UBS Investment Bank and Citigroup. CG Consultancy specializes in tech turnaround for fast-growth businesses, due diligence reviews for investors, and providing and managing consulting teams for project implementation. Sam Lawrence, Co-Founder and CTO, FSB Technology (UK) Ltd -- Sam has 16 years of experience in the remote gaming industry. FSB Technology (UK) Ltd. provides turnkey solutions for over a dozen sports betting operators across Europe, Africa and Asia. Prior to founding FSB, Sam was the first employee and CTO at AIM-listed casino games supplier GAN Plc.

-- Sam has 16 years of experience in the remote gaming industry. FSB Technology (UK) Ltd. provides turnkey solutions for over a dozen sports betting operators across Europe, Africa and Asia. Prior to founding FSB, Sam was the first employee and CTO at AIM-listed casino games supplier GAN Plc. Timothee Vallin, Director, Valuations Services, IHS Markit -- Tim has spent the last 10 years building platforms dealing with market data ingestion, cleaning, distribution and OTC Derivatives pricing. Before joining IHS Markit, Tim graduated from the Institut Superieur d'Electronique de Paris in with a degree in Information Technology, then joined UBS to work on cross-asset trading platforms.

Registration Discounts

A Super Saver General Admission rate of EUR 399, a 20 percent discount on the standard rate of EUR 499, is now available. The Super Saver rate ends on April 23, 2017. Register via the conference website.

Sponsorship Opportunities

IMCS Europe 2017 is sponsored by leading technology vendors. A limited number of Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsorship packages are currently available. Sponsors have an opportunity to increase their visibility and reputation as technology leaders, interact with key in-memory computing business and technical decision makers, and connect with technology purchasers and influencers.

Future In-Memory Computing Summits

The In-Memory Computing Summit North America 2017 is October 24-25, 2017. It will take place at the South San Francisco Conference Center in Silicon Valley.

About the In-Memory Computing Summit

The In-Memory Computing Summits are the only industry-wide events of their kind, tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to reach technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The events are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas -- ideas that power digital transformation and the future of Fast Data. For more information, visit https://imcsummit.org/us/ and follow the events on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions built on Apache® Ignite™. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, ecommerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors. GridGain solutions connect data stores (SQL, NoSQL, and Apache® Hadoop®) with cloud-scale applications and enable massive data throughput and ultra-low latencies across a scalable, distributed cluster of commodity servers. GridGain is the most comprehensive, enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform for high volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, and hybrid transactional/analytical processing. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.